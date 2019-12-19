CHESANING — Chesaning defeated Standish-Sterling 119-10 Wednesday night.
The Indians won all 11 events. No other details were available.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Laingsburg 34, Bath 25
BATH TWP. — Laingsburg won its fifth straight game, beating rival Bath 34-25 Wednesday night, according to the Associated Press.
No details were reported to The Argus-Press. The Wolfpack (5-1, 2-0 Central Michigan Athletic Conference) held an opponent to 25 points or less for the fourth time in five games since dropping its season opener to Portland.
