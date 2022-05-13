CORUNNA — Owosso’s softball team clinched a share of the Flint Metro League Stars Division championship Thursday after sweeping Corunna 21-0 and 10-0.
The Trojans and Clio each fared 17-3 in league play.
Macy Irelan threw a no-hitter for Owosso (21-5) in the first game. The senior pitcher, who struck out 13 in the five-inning game, also fared 5-for-5 at the plate, with a homer, three doubles and a single. Jamie Maier also homered for the Trojans, who powered 21 hits.
Addy Henry took the loss for Corunna.
In Game 2, Irelan pitched a two-hitter over seven innings with 17 strikeouts and no walks. Maier lined her second homer of the day as Owosso totaled 18 hits. Maier and Juliana Loomis each had three hits.
Maddie Shuster took the loss for Corunna. Carly Pavka and Gracie Crowe each had hits for Corunna.
Perry’s Austin sets strikeout record
PERRY — Perry freshman Sara Austin struck out a school-record 18 batters as the Ramblers defeated Durand, 12-5, Thursday in the second game of a softball doubleheader.
Austin eclipsed the former record of 16 strikeouts in a game. She now has 117 for the season.
Austin gave up six hits in seven innings with four walks.
Olivia Winans and Rain Tharnish each stroked three hits for Perry. Tharnish drove in four runs with a triple. Ella Kloeckner homered for Perry.
Durand’s Jade Garske and Emery Robinson each had two hits. Robinson drove in two runs, while Garske had one RBI.
Durand edged Perry 4-3 in Game 1. The Railroaders scored the deciding run in the top of the seventh.
Garske homered and drove in two runs. Avery Gilson, Karlie DeFrenn and Sydney Leydig each leveled two hits for the winning side.
Jayden Bacchus was the winning pitcher, allowing three runs on 10 hits. She struck out three and walked two.
Winans, Austin and Teagen Hallock all had two hits for Perry. Ella Kloeckner drove in two runs.
Madison Ralston took the loss. She pitched seven innings and allowed four runs and nine hits, striking out five and walking three.
Laingsburg breaks even
WESTPHALIA — Laingsburg won the first game 14-4, but Pewamo-Westphalia won the nightcap 13-3 Thursday.
Addyson Buchin was the winning pitcher in Game 1. She scattered five hits over five innings with eight strikeouts and one walk.
Hailey Bila batted 2-for-4 with an RBI, while Ellie Baynes batted 1-for-3 with a homer and an RBI for the Wolfpack (9-4, 3-3 Central Michigan Athletic Conference). Josie Keenan drove in three runs with two hits.
The Pirates prevailed in Game 2 despite Bila’s 3-for-4 batting effort, which included one RBI. Madison Wagner batted 2-for-3 with an RBI.
Buchin took the loss, giving up eight hits with four strikeouts and three walks in 4 1/3 innings.
BASEBALL
Owosso 14, Corunna 7
CORUNNA — Owosso punched 20 hits to defeat Corunna 14-7 Thursday, completing a three-game sweep.
Zach Evon laced four hits for the Trojans with Corbin Thompson, Reece Klein and Cody Fields all collecting three hits. Jay Tuttle and Teddy Worthington had two hits each.
Damon Burdick was the winning pitcher, throwing five innings for the Trojans (10-6), who topped Corunna 2-1 and 5-4 in a doubleheader Monday.
Colby Ardelean and Jaden Herrick both pitched for Corunna.
GIRLS SOCCER
Laingsburg 8, Dansville 0
LAINGSBURG — Laingsburg ended the game by mercy rule four minutes into the second half Thursday during an 8-0 victory over Dansville.
Laingsburg (9-4, 6-1) got five unassisted breakaway goals by Callie Clark, Libby Zukatis, Desire Knoblauch, Cadie Ellis and Lorna Strieff.
Dani Winans assisted Strieff on a far post cross while Strieff assisted Brooke Putnam on a cross and Grace Elfring for the final goal.
