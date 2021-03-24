PERRY — If it looked like Perry was trying to catch a bus on offense, that’s sort of what Ramblers head coach Scott Selbig had in mind.
Perry was thinking fastbreak every time it touched the ball and it paid off for a 58-43 first-round Division 3 district win over Byron Tuesday at Perry.
“Our whole goal was just to speed them up and play at a faster speed and I think we accomplished that for the most part,” Selbig said.
Junior guard Jack Lamb scored 21 points with seven assists and six steals for Perry (2-7), advanced to a 5:30 p.m. district semifinal Thursday against Bath (7-3). Perry opened up a 10-1 lead in the early minutes and took a 15-9 lead after one quarter. The Ramblers led 26-21 at halftime.
“We got off to a good start and just kept pushing,” Lamb said. “The key was moving the ball fast and getting up and down the court — especially in transition.”
Senior guard Gage Foster scored 15 points for Perry with three assists. Senior Kyle Ohlmer scored nine points with six rebounds and Colton Sanderson cleared 10 boards.
Byron ended its season with a 2-16 mark. Junior guard James Miller led the Eagles with 18 points and Jalen Branch had 12.
Perry took a 31-21 lead early in the third quarter before Byron regained some momentum. With Miller taking the ball to the basket and drawing fouls — and Branch making some strong moves to the basket — Byron crept closer and closer. When Justin Frye made a 3-pointer, Byron trailed by just one, 31-30.
“We finally realized we could play and we finally started taking the ball to the basket and going to the free-throw line,” Byron coach Kyle Hopkins said.
Lamb, however, answered with a bucket and a 3-pointer and the Ramblers took a 43-35 into the fourth quarter. Lamb then scored 10 points in the final eight minutes while making 8 of 8 free throw attempts as Perry pulled away.
“Gage Foster sets the tone defensively for us,” Selbig said. “He flies around like a little hornet and the rest of them are feeding off of what he brings … Jack Lamb did an exceptional job for us tonight. From shooting it to handling it. He’s kind of our tone setter on the offensive end.”
Lamb, a left-hander, was a bit nonchalant of his offensive performance.
“I just saw my shot in the flow of the game,” Lamb said.
Foster said the win at home felt good, as it ended a six-game losing streak and was Perry’s first win in more than a month.
“We just knew what we had to do on defense and offensively we needed to push the ball and we needed to be there help side for our man on defense,” Foster said. “This feels great but we’ve got more though.”
Miller kept Byron in the game in the early minutes, scoring seven of Byron’s nine first-quarter points. He had 11 in the first half. Branch helped the Eagles with its comeback in the third quarter, scoring four in that stretch and adding six more points in the fourth.
“(Branch) did his job and he let James (Miller) drive the lane,” Hopkins said. “He’s come a long ways in two weeks.”
Byron came a long ways this season after starting the season 0-15, Hopkins added.
“I just told the kids (after the game) that we had zero varsity experience coming into the year,” Hopkins said. “It’s a shortened season. We have little time for film, little time to get better. We’re playing back-to-back-to-back. By the time last week rolled around, you saw a different team. It’s a good building block for next year. The roles are going to be reversed next year. We have everybody returning and we have six seniors and we’re not going into contests where we are going to be the underdogs.”
Perry scoring: Jack Lamb 6 8-8 21, Gage Foster 3 9-14 15, Anthony Lewis 1 3-7 6, Kyle Olhmer 2 5-6 9, Colton Sanderson 1 1-2 3, Jared Warfle 1 0-0 2, Cody Swain 1 0-0 2.
Byron scoring: James Miller 3 12-17 18, Jalen Branch 6 0-0 12, Caden Aldrich 1 3-5 5, Justin Frye 1 0-0 3, Caleb Joslin 1 0-2 2, Reece Arndt 0 1-2 1, Owen Thomas 1 0-0 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.