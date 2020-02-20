HEMLOCK — There was never really any doubt New Lothrop was the best wrestling team at the Division 4 team regional at Hemlock High School.
It remains to be seen if No. 2-ranked New Lothrop is the best team in the state. The 26-1 Hornets will find out next week, starting in the state quarterfinals in Kalamazoo after storming to its 20th straight regional championship Wednesday.
Jackson Knieper, New Lothrop’s 140-pounder, said last season’s 32-24 loss in the state semifinals to Clinton has motivated the team.
“It’s just another step to another ultimate goal to be where we want to be,” he said. “Since the beginning of the season, everybody came in with a little bit of a chip on their shoulder. We just felt like we missed out on something last year. We’ve all been practicing a lot harder lately. A lot of people have been picking it up and the intensity is getting up a lot.”
New Lothrop downed Cass City in the regional semifinals, 67-12, with pin victories from Andrew Krupp (130 pounds), Harry Helmick (152), Will Taylor (171), Alex Mulcahy (189), Grayson Orr (215) and Cooper Symons (285).
Parker Noonan earned an exciting 11-9 decision victory at 125 pounds to close out the semifinal win. Noonan got a takedown in the final 15 seconds for the win. Alex Wolford added a 12-3 decision win at 135 pounds.
“We’re definitely hungrier this year,” said Krupp, a junior who is 34-9 on the season. “We lost some great seniors, but a lot of our younger guys — freshmen — are stepping up to the plate and we’re going to get it done.”
New Lothrop then took on St. Louis in the finals and prevailed 51-28 in a match not as close as the final score suggests. The Hornets again led from wire-to-wire, building a 30-12 lead after unbeaten Justin Carnahan needed just 19 seconds to pin 189-pound foe Brandon Wood.
The closest the Sharks got after that was 45-28 and by that time the match was decided.
New Lothrop had six pins from Alex Wolford (135), Logan Wolford (140), Bryce Cheney (152), Austin Barnette (160) and Cam Orr (215). Daven Lockwood won a 9-3 decision at 103 pounds.
The next stop now is the Division 4 state quarterfinals Feb. 28 at Kalamazoo’s Wings Event Center.
“I’m excited and the whole team is excited and we definitely know what we’re looking for down there,” said Carnahan, who improved to 41-0.
Head coach Jeff Campbell will try for his sixth state title at New Lothrop. His teams won three straight state crowns from 2014 to 2016 and two more in 2003 and 2004 as a co-coach with Tim Ebenhoeh. Campbell thanked the crowd after the match for its support of the wrestling team over the years.
“The kids all wrestled well but all of my comments are directed to the crowd tonight,” Campbell said. “Without the overwhelming support that this program has had since I’ve been here, and this year in particular, just the amount of sacrifice from these kids and all of the support they get, it’s a great testament. I just want to make sure that those guys know that we appreciate it. The team appreciates it and the program does.”
The Hornets will not find out who their opponent is until Sunday, when the final eight teams are seeded by the MHSAA.
Top-ranked Clinton had no trouble winning its regional Wednesday, beating Memphis and Lutheran Westland a combined 147-9. Other regional winners were Onaway, Hart, Manchester, Lawton, Carson City-Crystal and perennial state contender Hudson, which has won eight of the last 11 Division 4 titles — including the last three.
“We’ve got a lot of different scenarios and we’re kind of planning for all of them,” Campbell said. “And obviously we’ve got a couple days of practice here and a big meet on Saturday (individual regionals at Carson City-Crystal) and we’ve got a lot of guys (14) with some big individual goals.”
Championship
NEW LOTHROP 51, ST. LOUIS 28
135: Alex Wolford (NL) p. Connor Daniels, 0:31.
140: Logan Wolford (NL) p. Lachlan O’Boyle, 3:10.
145: Gavin Giles (SL) p. Will Craven, 3:52.
152: Bryce Cheney (NL) p. Andrew Shattuck, 1:19.
160: Austin Barnette (NL) won by void.
171: Justice Onstott (SL) p. Joe Torres, 1:25.
189: Justin Carnahan (NL) p. Brandon Wood, 0:19.
215: Cam Orr (NL) p. Ean Bradley, 1:20.
285: Isiah Pasik (NL) won by void.
103: Daven Lockwood (NL) def. Robert Long-Terwilliger, 9-3.
112: Josh Voorhies (SL) won by void.
119: Alex Newton (SL) def. Caleb Sharp, 14-4.
125: Dylan Marr (SL) p. Parker Noonan, 3:13.
130: Andrew Krupp (NL) p. Tristin Baker, 2:22.
Records: New Lothrop 26-1.
Semifinals
NEW LOTHROP 67, CASS CITY 12
130: Andrew Krupp (NL) p. Matthew Ferri, 0:31.
135: Alex Wolford (NL) def. Lucas Swiderski, 12-3.
140: John Shanafelt (NL) won by void.
145: Jackson Knieper (NL) won by void.
152: Harry Helmick (NL) p. Logan Kaake, 5:49.
160: Brady Gross (NL) won by void.
171: Will Taylor (NL) p. Ryan Pisarev, 3:25.
189: Hunter Caister (CC) p. Alex Mulcahy, 0:56.
215: Grayson Orr (NL) p. Matthew Mihalic, 5:39.
285: Cooper Symons (NL) p. Ethan Kampo, 0:59.
103: Daven Lockwood (NL) won by void.
112: Hunter Turnbull (CC) won by void.
119: Caleb Sharp (NL) won bye void.
125: Parker Noonan (NL) def. Cameron Gottschalk, 11-9.
