ALMA — A 22-17 fourth-quarter scoring advantage helped the Chesaning girls basketball team to a 42-40 nonconference victory over Alma Tuesday.
Ava Devereaux scored a team-high 13 points with three rebounds as Chesaning completed the pre-Christmas portion of its schedule with a 4-2 record.
“I was very happy with how well we played defense tonight,” Chesaning coach Steve Keck said. “Avery Butcher and Ava Devereaux played great defense, holding (Alma’s) Jordan Cleveland to only five points. They were able to do this because their teammates played great help defense.”
Hannah Oakes scored eight points for the Indians with 12 rebounds and one block. Lilly Skaryd scored seven points with seven rebounds and four steals. Knnedy McAlpine scored six points with three rebounds, three steals and two assists.
Alma fell to 2-3 overall.
CHESANING SCORING: Ava Devereaux 13 points, Hannah Oakes 8 points, Lilly Skaryd 7 points, Kennedy McAlpine 6 points, Hannah Cooper 3 points, Avery Butcher 3 points, Charley Mahan 2 points.
Linden 48, Byron 10
LINDEN — Byron was held to single digits in each quarter while falling 48-10 Tuesday at Linden.
Reese Forgie scored six points with five rebounds for the Eagles (2-4). Haylee Scott had six rebounds and Jordan Huhn added four for Byron.
Linden, which led 41-8 by the end of the third quarter, improved to 4-2.
BYRON SCORING: Ashley Nixon 0 1-2 1, Reese Forgie 2 2-4 6, Haylee Schott 1 1-2 3, Jordan Huhn 0 1-1 1. Totals 3 4-9 10.
LINDEN TOTALS: 17 10-14 48.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Alma 51, Chesaning 47
ALMA — Chesaning fell to 3-2 overall with a 51-47 road loss at Alma Tuesday.
Trailing 29-17 at halftime, the Indians clawed back within two with 30 seconds left.
Evan List scored 15 points with two steals for Chesaning. Reese Greenfelder scored 11 points with 10 rebounds, two blocks and two steals. Mason Struck added nine points with five rebounds and Lucas Powell had three assists.
“We are thrilled with the toughness our guys showed tonight,” Chesaning coach Matt Weigl said. “We had to deal with some adversity and I though we handled it really well. We had some great looks at the end and really played some tough defense. Alma made just enough plays to pull it out tonight.”
CHESANING SCORING: Evan List 15 points, Reese Greenfelder 11 points, Mason Struck 9 points, Lucas Powell 5 points, Eli Escamilla 4 points, Nate Ferry 3 points.
Yale 61, Byron 51
BYRON — Justin Frye scored 22 points with five steals, but Byron fell to Yale 61-51 Tuesday.
Frye drained four 3-pointers and shot 6 of 7 from the free throw line. James Miller added 15 points with seven rebounds, two blocks and two steals. Caden Aldrich had four steals, four rebounds and two blocks.
The Eagles fell to 1-3 overall. Yale improved to 3-1.
BYRON SCORING: Justin Frye 22 points, James Miller 15 points, Jalen Branch 7 points, Nathan Erdman 5 points, Trevor Ritter 2 points.
WRESTLING
North Branch 60, Byron 12
NORTH BRANCH — North Branch defeated Byron 60-12 Tuesday.
The Eagles’ lone victories came from heavyweight Matthew Johnson, a 36-second winner by pin over Hunter Nichols, and 171-pounder Layton Ciszewski, a 2 minute, 57-second pin winner over Logan Pung.
North Branch won four bouts unopposed.
