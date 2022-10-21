OWOSSO — The Owosso girls swimming and diving team remained perfect with a 114-63 Senior Night victory over visiting Flint Kearsley/Lake Fenton Thursday.
Honoring seniors Amanda Brainerd, Kate Grinnell, Lily Usher and Sophie Voss, the Trojans improved to 4-0 in the Flint Metro League and 7-0 overall.
“The team continues to build towards the conference meet,” Owosso coach Andrew Murray said. “Despite some challenging practices, the girls turned in great swims and they will only get faster in the next few weeks.”
Owosso locked up 10 first-place finishes Thursday.
Lily Pumford was first in both the 100-yard freestyle and 200 free while Mia Lentz (200 individual medley), Cassidy Jones (diving), Lily Usher (100 butterfly), Kate Grinnell (500 free) and Amanda Brainerd (100 backstroke) were also individual winners.
Owosso also won the 200 medley relay with Usher, Lentz, Grinnell and Sophie Voss; the 200 free relay with Brainerd, Quinn Schemenauer, Liz McCroan and Pumford; and the 400 free relay with VOss, Brainerd, Usher and Grinnell.
Owosso will travel to Fenton Tuesday in a battle of Flint Metro League unbeatens. The Tigers also stand 4-0 in league action. It will mark Owosso’s final dual-meet matchup of the season; the Flint Metro League championships take place Nov. 3-5.
Morrice sweeps to 6-0 in GAC Blue
MORRICE — Morrice swept Burton Atherton 25-5, 25-22, 25-13 Thursday to improve to 6-0 in the Genesee Athletic Conference Blue Division volleyball standings.
Aubrey Rogers posted 10 aces and six kills and Payton Gutting added five kills and three aces for Morrice (15-11-1 overall).
The Orioles also received 15 assists from Kenzie Doerner while Addy Hart had three digs and Mckenzie Beem had two blocks.
BYRON — Ava Devereaux, Charley Mahan and Hailey Rolfe all had big nights as Chesaning rolled past Byron in four sets Wednesday.
Devereaux delivered 10 kills, two aces and 12 assists for the Indians while Mahan had nine kills, two aces and two blocks and Rolfe recorded nine aces, seven kills and 14 assists. Bryn Mahoney had five kills and three aces while Kyle FLorian had 15 digs and Avery Beckman supplied four kills and two blocks.
BATH — Bath defeated Laingsburg 25-22, 25-22, 25-15 Wednesday despite Bella Strieff’s 10 kills.
The Wolfpack received four kills apiece from Sophie Freeman and Ellie Baynes. Freeman added three blocks while Baynes had one block.
Callie Clark dealt six aces for Laingsburg while Brynn Wilson contributed 18 assists.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.