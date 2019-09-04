The Argus-Press
CHESANING — Chesaning topped Durand 25-16, 25-23, 25-15 Tuesday in girls volleyball during the Military Classic Game which honored area veterans past and present.
“The Military Classic Game is always a very special and emotional game for our girls, for all of our student athletes, school and community” Chesaning coach Ron Poyer said. “To be able to honor all our veterans, not only the ones that the athletes play for, but every veteran that has ever put on the uniform is something that is very special.”
Chesaning, featuring Claire Greenfelder’s nine kills, was also opening its Mid-Michigan Activities Conference campaign.
Jordyn Bishop scored 20 points for the Indians, including seven aces. Julia Bishop served up eight points and five aces, while Lauren Schirle contributed 17 digs. Karissa Ferry had seven kills and joined Sidnee Struck with two solo blocks. Elizabeth Coon had eight assists and eight digs.
Military Classic Game
CHESANING ef. DURAND
25-16, 25-23, 25-15
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Kills: Chesaning — Claire Greenfelder 9, Karissa Ferry 7.
Assists: Chesaning — Elizabeth Coon 8, Kate Lewis 3.
Blocks: Chesaning — Karissa Ferry 2, Sidnee Struck 2.
Digs: Chesaning — Lauren Schirle 17, Elizabeth Coon 8..
Aces: Chesaning — Jordyn Bishop 7, Julia Bishop 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.