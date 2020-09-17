MT. MORRIS — Durand opened its 2020 campaign with an 0-3 performance on the road Tuesday.
Mt. Morris swept the Railroaders 25-12, 25-10 before Bad Axe outlasted Durand 25-21, 23-25, 25-15.
Goodrich defeated Durand 25-11, 25-20.
Jessica Winslow totaled seven kills with four blocks for Durand.
McKenzie Pancheck had five kills, three blocks and one ace. Alivia Gilson contributed 14 digs and two aces while Shelby Leydig had 11 digs.
Avery Gilson and Goldyn Graham each had eight digs. Graham registered 13 assists and Gilson had three aces.
