ELSIE — Caitlyn Walter scored 12 points with three steals and two assists as Ovid-Elsie defeated Lansing Eastern 56-22 Tuesday.
Braden Tokar scored 10 points with five rebounds, while Braylon Byrnes had nine points and three steals for the Marauders (3-0). Ava Bates had six points and five rebounds for the winning side.
Ovid-Elsie came up with 20 steals and handed out 16 assists.
OVID-ELSIE SCORING: Caitlyn Walter 12 points, Bradeen Tokar 10 points, Braylon Byrnes 9 points, Ava Bates 6 points, Hailee Campbell 5 points, Kiah Longoria 5 points, Evalyn Cole 4 points, Murphy Alexa 4 points, Izzy Loynes 2 points.
New Lothrop 51, Webberville 25
NEW LOTHROP — Alexis Miller scored 21 points, shooting 9-for-14 from the floor, and New Lothrop evened its record by defeating Webberville 51-25 Tuesday.
Izzy Heslip scored 11 points with five steals for the Hornets (1-1). Lily Bruff came up with nine steals to go with seven points and five assists. Ava Muron scored six points with six rebounds and two steals.
“We forced some turnovers and got some transition baskets tonight,” New Lothrop coach Jim Perry said. “We need to play better at the defensive end and shoot it like we are capable of doing. Got some good minutes from a lot of girls tonight. It’s nice to get a win now. We will focus on our league opener on Friday vs. LakeVille.”
NEW LOTHROP SCORING: Lily Bruff 3 0-0 7, Ava Muron 2 0-2 6, Marissa Rombach 0 2-2 2, Olivia Birchmeier 0 0-0 0, Izzy Heslip 4 2-2 11, Maddie Eustace 0 0-0 0, Ashlyn Orr 1 0-0 2, Alexis Miller 9 1-3 21, Madison Wheeler 1 0-0 2, Hannah Beaucamp 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 5-9 51.
Chesaning 41, Birch Run 29
CHESANING — Ava Devereaux scored 17 points with nine rebounds and five steals to lead Chesaning past Birch Run, 41-29, Tuesday.
Hannah Oakes scored 12 points with 17 rebounds for the Indians, who improved to 1-1 overall.
Chesaning rallied back from a 12-2 first-quarter deficit, winning the second quarter 20-4 to build a six-point halftime lead.
Charley Mahan scored eight points with five rebounds for Chesaning. Kennedy McAlpine had seven rebounds and three steals and Avery Butcher added four assists.
CHESANING SCORING: Ava Devereaux 17 points, Hannah Oakes 12 points, Charley Mahan 8 points, Kennedy McAlpine 4 points.
