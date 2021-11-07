BROOKLYN — Owosso freshman Josie Jenkinson paced area runners in Saturday’s Division 2 Lower Peninsula cross country state finals, running 47th in 19 minutes, 43.54 seconds at Michigan International Speedway.
Teammate Libby Summerland, a sophomore, ran 93rd in 20:20.07. Madelyn Frens of Grand Rapids Christian won the Division 2 state championship in 17:52.30.
In Division 3, Ovid-Elsie freshman Piper White led area runners with a 94th place finish (20:48.79). New Lothrop freshman Ally Andres ran 116th (21:04.75), Laingsburg freshman Emily Rathka ran 128th (21:18.18) and Perry senior Ella Kloeckner finished 194th (22:23.77).
New Lothrop sophomore Josie Bauman (197th, 22:25.37), Perry freshman Teagen Hallock (199th, 22:26.23) and Laingsburg freshman Evelyn Logghe (200th, 22:27.06) rounded out area finishers in Saturday’s race. Lani Bloom of Ithaca won the Division 3 state title in 17:29.69.
Chesaning’s Maier leads
boys in D3 finals
Chesaning’s Levi Maier ran to a 77th-place finish Saturday at the Division 3 Lower Peninsula cross country state finals at Michigan International Speedway.
Maier, a junior, finished in 17 minutes, 29.3 seconds. Hunter Jones of Benzie Central won the Division 3 state championship in 15:08.39.
New Lothrop’s Cole Yaros ran 88th in 17:35.78. Laingsburg’s Nolan Gregg (18:46.73) and Ovid-Elsie’s Clay Powell (19:08.93) finished 188th and 210th, respectively.
VOLLEYBALL
Wolfpack fall short of district title
LAINGSBURG — Dansville swept Laingsburg 3-0 Friday night to claim the Division 3 district championship at Laingsburg.
No details were reported on the match.
The Aggies (31-10) earned a regional semifinal matchup Tuesday with Pewamo-Westphalia. P-W was the regular-season Central Michigan Athletic Conference champion.
