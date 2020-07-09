EAST LANSING — Durand’s Emme Lantis missed the match play cut at the Michigan Girls Junior State Amateur Wednesday by four strokes.
The top 16 players advance to the match play bracket. Lantis shot her second straight 77 Wednesday at Forest Akers East and finished 12 over. Anna Fay of Ada was the final player to make the cut at 8-over.
Ariel Chang of Macomb Township fired a tournament and junior girls course record of 9-under 62 to easily earn the top seed in match play. The 17-year-old Utica Eisenhower student earned medalist honors for the 36-hole qualifying with an 8-under 134 total.
