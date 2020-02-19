CORUNNA — Corunna swept all 12 events Tuesday en route to a 128-56 victory over crosstown rival Owosso.
The Cavaliers took the top two spots in half the events — the 200 freestyle, 200 individual medley, 100 butterfly, 100 backstroke, diving and the 400 freestyle relay.
Xavier Staubs was a four-time winner, placing first in the 50 freestyle (24.39 seconds) and 100 freestyle (57.77) individually. He also helped on two winning relays, the 200 freestyle (1 minute, 45.26 seconds) and the 400 freestyle (4:11.83).
“For the team as a whole to put up times (like that) during our intense week was pretty impressive,” Cavaliers coach Camron Nellis said. “We really enjoy swimming against Owosso, it’s just a lot of fun when we swim against them.”
Winning three times for the Cavaliers were Fisher Morris (diving, 200 medley relay, 100 backstroke); Dante Dunkin (100 butterfly, 200 medley relay, 400 free relay); and Grant Kerry (200 freestyle, 200 free relay, 400 free relay).
The Trojans were able to keep it close several events. Freshman Alex Binger came within two seconds of first in the 50 freestyle and 100 freestyle, and Brennen Baran missed a first place finish in the 100 breaststroke by .18 seconds.
“Corunna has a great team this year so we knew they’d be tough,” Owosso coach Mike Gute said. “They’re probably going to take second place in the league and they’re just a good team and we don’t have that yet. We’re still learning.”
Gute, however, insisted it wasn’t all bad for the Trojans.
“We had some really good PRs tonight that really set us up for the conference meet,” he said. “I think we’re going to have some good times at conference; obviously it’s a tough conference but I think our kids are going to be really happy with how they do next week.”
Avery Fear set a PR in the 200 freestyle (third, 2:28.25) and shaved 15 seconds off his 500 freestyle time (second, 6:40.52). Alex Binger got his 100 freestyle time into the 58-second range (58.99) and Nate Gute dropped three seconds off his 100 butterfly time (third-1:15.54).
The Cavs still have some swimmers trying to qualify for the state meet, but Nellis said the main focus going forward is getting their times down.
“For us it’s about dropping time and getting ready for our second chance meet,” he said. “We won that big trophy last year that we want to hold on to.”
CORUNNA 128, OWOSSO 56
200 medley relay: 1. Corunna (Kai Heck, Dominic Koliboski, Dante Dunkin, Fisher Morris) 2:08; 2. Owosso (Nate Gute, Brennan Baran, Alex Binger, Charles DeWeese) 2:14.81.
200 freestyle: 1. Grant Kerry (Cor) 2:07.35.
200 IM: Calvin Cody (Cor) 2:43.14.
50 freestyle: Xavier Staubs (Cor) 24.39; 2. Binger (Ow) 26.10.
Diving: 1. Fisher Morris (Cor) 192.3.
100 fly: 1. Dunkin (Cor) 1:08.78.
100 freestyle: 1. Staubs (Cor) 57.77; 2. Binger (Ow) 58.99.
500 freestyle: 1. Ayden Henry (Cor) 6:02.37; 2. Avery Fear (Ow) 6:40.52.
200 free relay: 1. Corunna (Staubs, Dunkin, J. Davis, Kerry) 1:45.26; 2. Owosso (Gute, J. Hall, Baran, Binger) 1:51.75.
100 backstroke: 1. Morris (Cor) 1:14.69.
100 breaststroke: 1. Koliboski (Cor) 1:20.95; 2. Baran (Ow) 1:21.13.
400 free relay: 1. Corunna (Henry, Staubs, Cody, Kerry) 4:11.83.
