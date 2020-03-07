DANSVILLE — Byron made history Friday, capturing the school’s first girls basketball district championship with a 49-29 victory over Laingsburg.
“They were ready to play — they were calm, focused and they wanted it,” Eagles head coach Theresa Marvin said. “In 1990 we lost to Williamston (in the district championship) and I fouled out in the fourth quarter, so I’ve waited 30 years for this.”
The Clement sisters led Byron with a combined 20 points — Makayla had 13, while Makenna finished with seven. Their ability to space the floor and drive opened opportunities for other Eagles players like Sarah Marvin, who had a 12-point, 13-rebound double-double in the win.
“It feels really good (to win districts), it’s really exciting,” an emotional Sarah Marvin said. “Everything we worked for since the start of the season — we finally were able to accomplish it and it just feels really good.”
Like its other games this week, Byron started off the night a little slow on the offensive end. The Eagles got the first points of the game on a Makayla Clement 3-pointer at the 5:18 mark and held a modest 5-2 lead with 3:30 left in the quarter.
Then Byron got the spark they needed from the Clement sisters. Between the end of the first and the early into the second, the siblings drilled four 3-pointers to give the Eagles a 13-4 lead after one and go on a 9-1 run to start the second.
“Once we started to push (the pace), Laingsburg got kind of exhausted, so they weren’t really guarding out on (me and Makenna), to prevent us from driving, and that really opened up the off-dribble three for us,” Makayla Clement said.
With its offense and defense clicking, Byron built a 30-10 lead and never looked back.
“That’s what’s so hard about facing Byron, even though I thought we had a good defensive plan and we didn’t follow through, they’ve got (Haley Hooley), (the Clement sisters) and other role players that compliment Sarah Marvin,” Laingsburg coach Doug Hurst said. “Marvin’s really difficult to stop and Byron’s got those good shooters that she can kick out to if you over emphasize on stopping her. And if those shooters are on then you’re in trouble.”
Laingsburg (15-8), bidding for its third straight district crown, couldn’t find the right strategy for slowing down the Eagles until it was too late, Hurst said.
“We dug ourselves too deep of a hole. We were able to tie them (on total points) in the second half, but Byron’s an awfully good team and you just can’t spot them 20 points.”
Byron now looks towards uncharted waters as it prepares for regionals. Byron (22-1) advanced to the Division 3 regional Tuesday at Brooklyn Columbia Central, where it will face Bronson in a 7 p.m. semifinal. Michigan Center and Jackson Lumen Christi is the early game.
Sarah Marvin said the team couldn’t be more excited.
“This is new territory that the team’s never been in, we’ve never played in regionals and we’re excited to push this (run) as long as we can,” she said.
Division 3 District at Dansville
Championship
BYRON 49, LAINGSBURG 29
LAINGSBURG (15-8, 10-6): Kara Mahoney 3 0-0 7, Grace Graham 4 2-2 11, Lorna Strieff 1 5-7 7, Erica Wade 1 0-0 2. Totals: 10 7-9 29
BYRON (22-1, 14-0): Makenna Clement 2 1-2 7, Sarah Marvin 2 8-10 12, Makayla Clement 4 2-2 13, Reagan Forgie 3 0-0 6. Totals: 15 12-16 49.
Laingsburg 4 6 13 6 — 29
Byron 13 17 11 8 — 49
3-Point Goals: Byron 6 (Makayla Clement 3) ; Laingsburg 2.
