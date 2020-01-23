FOWLER — Zach Hawes scored 12 points and Laingsburg’s boys basketball team won its fourth straight game since its disputed Jan. 7 loss to Potterville, beating Fowler 45-33 Wednesday.
Gabe Hawes added 11 points and Connor Thomas scored 10 for the Wolfpack (7-1, 5-1 Central Michigan Athletic Conference). Austin Randall and Jesse Gugel both had six points and six rebounds.
Laingsburg trailed 17-12 at halftime, but outscored Fowler 33-16 in the second half.
Carter Pline had 12 points for the Eagles (3-4, 2-3).
LAINGSBURG 45, FOWLER 33
LAINGSBURG (7-1, 5-1): Zach Hawes 4 0 12, Gabe Hawes 4 1 11, Connor Thomas 1 7 10, Austin Randall 2 2 6, Jesse Gugel 3 0 6. Totals: 14 10-14 45.
FOWLER (3-4, 2-3): Carter Pline 4 3 12. Totals: 12 5-8 33.
Laingsburg 6 6 14 19 — 45
Fowler 5 12 9 7 — 33
3-Point Goals: Fowler 4 (Pung 2, Pline 1, Hamilton 2); Laingsburg 7 (Z. Hawes 4, G. Hawes 2, Thomas 1). Rebounds: Fowler 17 (Horak 5); Laingsburg 24 (Randall 6, Gugel 6, Colt Wurm 5). Total Fouls (Fouled out): Fowler 18 (none); Laingsburg 15 (G. Hawes). Assists: Fowler 6 (Pline 2); Laingsburg 11 (G. Hawes 4, Randall 3). Steals: Fowler 2; Laingsburg 5 (G. Hawes 2). Blocked Shots: Fowler 0; Laingsburg 3. Turnovers: Fowler 7, Laingsburg 15.
