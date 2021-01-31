CORUNNA — Brady Cornell was aiming for his fourth straight state finals appearance as the Corunna bowling team began its 2021 season last Saturday.
And the Corunna senior — this week’s Argus-Press Athlete of the Week — is not shy of saying what his ultimate goal is this season. Each year, he said, he tries to raise his own individual expectations and his goals.
“This year’s goal is winning it all — winning a state title, of course,” Cornell said during an Argus-Press telephone interview.
Cornell said he averaged “somewhere between 198 and 202” last season when he placed 29th at last year’s Division 3 state finals with 1, 113 pins — just 25 pins from reaching the 16-player step ladder finals for match play.
“I started out close (to the leaders) and as the day went along I fell apart,” said Cornell.
Looking ahead to this season, the senior said it would be a bigger thrill for him to see the entire Corunna team qualify for states — than if it were just him alone.
“I really want to reach the states more so as a team than I do for myself,” Cornell said. “But I know, especically with all that has happened (with COVID-19) the previous year and moving into this year, how difficult it has been.”
Corunna High School boys bowling coach Jason Scott said the prized senior will be counted on as a key weapon on this year’s squad.
“Going to states is very important to him and we’re hoping he can go again,” Scott said of Cornell. “He’s a two-time state qualifier already individually and also his freshman year he was able to go to states with the team. He’s a hard worker and he listens well. He tries his best everytime he steps on the lanes.”
Cornell comes from a bowling family and his father, Eric Cornell, and grandfather, the late Gene Cornell, are familiar names to area bowling followers.
“He’s been bowling since he was very young,” Scott said. “His dad (Eric Cornell) probably has one of the top 5-10 averages at Riverbend and his dad bowled in college at Michigan State when he was younger.”
Brady Cornell said the bowling bloodline has indeed been a big influence.
“My grandfather bowled a lot,” Brady said. “‘And then it was my dad. I’ve always been in the bowling alley ever since I can remember.”
The senior’s father, Eric Cornell, has also served as a Corunna High School bowling assistant.
As a freshman, Brady Cornell was an alternate on the 2018 Corunna bowling team which placed second in the state, falling to Jonesville in the state championship match, 1,318 to 1,146. That same weekend, Corunna senior Javen Howes captured an individual state bowling championship.
Cornell was both a state individual qualifier and member of a team state semifinalist as a sophomore. He placed 34th in the state as an individual. The Cavaliers also reached the state semifinal match, losing to Gladwin, 1,164 to 1,103.
“I base everything off those first two years,” Cornell said. “It’s just because our success level was so high for us and we did so well. This year’s team isn’t compared to that. We have our own difference challenges and obstacles. But those first two bowling teams shaped me.”
Cornell said reaching the state finals every year in his high school bowling career has been a source of pride.
“Most definitely,” Cornell said. “I would be the first bowler in Corunna history to reach the state finals, in one form or another, four straight years.”
Cornell, who placed seventh at the Division 3 individual regionals a year ago which included games of 245 and 225, said keeping his game sharp throughout the last seven to eight months has been difficult if not impossible. COVID-19 completely shut down all bowling centers for six months starting in March and bowling alleys continued to be closed long after that.
“A lot of it, honestly, has been me and my bowling balls at home, using them as a bench press or like dumb bells or something like that,” Cornell said. “Actually being out to the lanes has not been an option until like the last month.”
Riverbend in Corunna has been one of the few bowling centers able as Capitol Bowl in Owosso, along with others, has remained closed and put up for sale.
The team has not had much time at all for practicing with the late tryouts due to COVID restrictions, as well as some winter snow which canceled a preseason practice, said Cornell.
The senior said he has been encouraged by his scores heading into the season opener vs. Linden at Grand Blanc Lanes.
“I had been practicing in Flint — that was before our practices started up,” Cornell said. “I was doing OK but after we had our tryouts, I came back and I shot like a 697 (three-game series). So I came back very strong.”
His bowling form has improved, he said, especially over the last year or so.
“I put together a portfolio of all of the videos I could find, from the oldest videos to the newest, of me bowling,” Cornell said. “My form, just from like the last half a year or so, is so much better and everything looks right. It’s exciting for sure.”
Cornell’s high sanctioned game is a 278 and his best series is a 731.
Cornell said he plans to attend Lansing Community College next year. His college major is still undecided.
