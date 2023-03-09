CHESANING — Chesaning had the shot of the night — a half-court buzzer-beater by senior Lucas Powell just ahead of intermission — in its Division 2 district semifinal vs. Corunna, but the Cavaliers made more shots overall as they knocked off the Indians 71-57, Wednesday.
Corunna (17-6) advances to Friday’s district final, where it will face Flint Hamady (17-4), which easily dispatched Mt. Morris, 85-37, in Wednesday’s early game at Chesaning.
The Cavaliers dispatched the Indians with a well-balanced attack.
Junior Brevin Boilore led all scorers with 24 points, while Wyatt Bower and Peyton TerMeer rounded out a formidable scoring trio, adding 18 and 16 points respectively.
Boilore, who did all his damage beyond the arc with eight three-pointers, said Corunna was buoyed by support from its student section, which traveled in force.
“This was the best atmosphere of the season. We had our best student section. They came and supported, and it was awesome,” Boilore said.
Chesaning head coach Matt Weigl acknowledged the frenzied atmosphere, and called the game “a great night for high school basketball” despite his team coming up short.
Corunna head coach Rocky Buscemi was not surprised by Boilore’s clutch three-point shooting. Per Buscemi, Boilore had a three-point percentage better than 50% against league competition this season.
“Brevin (Boilore)’s shot it extremely well all year. It’s incredible,” Buscemi said. “He’s the type of guy on the gun in practice if he’s not 85% (from three), he’s disappointed. He’s the best shooter I’ve ever coached.”
Corunna’s relatively substantial margin of victory belies what was a competitive contest.
Corunna led by just three, at 56-53, with three minutes to play, when Boilore delivered two knockout blows to spur the Cavaliers to a 15-4 run to close the game.
After a Boilore triple increased Corunna’s lead to six, Bower stole an errant pass, which led to a layup for junior Braylon Socia — who scored 11 for the Cavaliers — to push the lead to eight.
TerMeer secured a vital rebound on Chesaning’s next possession, and Boilore all but sealed the outcome with another three to give Corunna a 64-53 lead with 2:07 left.
“They went on a little run,” Weigl said. “They hit a couple shots, got a turnover here, a foul there. They made some big plays down the stretch, credit to them. Our guys played extremely hard as well, but that’s what it came down to. Their guys made a few more plays in the last few minutes,” he said.
Bower lauded the Corunna’s effort in keeping its composure in the final stretch.
“We just had to stay composed and do what we do,” Bower said.
A second key stretch for Corunna came just after halftime. The Cavaliers opened an eight point lead with a 7-2 run to start the third quarter. Buscemi credited his coaching staff with rallying his troops after Powell’s half-court three gave Chesaning, down three, momentum at halftime after a back-and-forth first half.
“A shot like that a lot of times sways the momentum, even if you’re still ahead. My staff did a great job of really letting them know: ‘It’s just a shot. We’re still ahead.’ I’ve got to credit my staff; they did a fantastic job of keeping the guys’ spirits up, and then we came out of the gates and executed,” he said.
The Cavaliers did indeed execute.
Corunna responded with a highlight-reel play of its own on the second half’s first possession, with Socia delivering a precise pass that Bower was able to alley-oop.
Chesaning was led junior Mason Struck and senior Reese Greenfelder. Struck scored 16 points and Greenfelder added 15 for the Indians.
Boilore had an injury scare in the final two minutes when he caught an elbow to the lower ribs, and said he momentarily lost his breath.
The Corunna junior said after the game that he was okay.
Friday’s district final featuring Corunna and Flint Hamady tips off at 7 p.m. at host site Chesaning High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.