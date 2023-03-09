CHESANING — Chesaning had the shot of the night — a half-court buzzer-beater by senior Lucas Powell just ahead of intermission — in its Division 2 district semifinal vs. Corunna, but the Cavaliers made more shots overall as they knocked off the Indians 71-57, Wednesday.

Corunna (17-6) advances to Friday’s district final, where it will face Flint Hamady (17-4), which easily dispatched Mt. Morris, 85-37, in Wednesday’s early game at Chesaning.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.