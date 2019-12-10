OWOSSO — The Owosso High School Athletic Hall of Fame Class of 2019 is set to be recognized this Friday in the Owosso High School gymnasium following the Owosso-Goodrich girls varsity game.
The inductees this year are Amber Berndt (1996 graduate), Tricia Cohoon (1992), Mitch McKay (2005), Tobin Van Pelt (1989) and Gordy Weeks (1963). They will be greeted with a reception in the OHS cafeteria prior to the induction ceremony. The inductees will be able to meet friends, family and the media on Friday night.
The public is invited to stop by the touch screen television in the gymnasium hallway for additional information and photos of the inductees.
Questions may be directed to HOF Committee Chairman Gary Hrncharik at (989) 277-5555 or athletic director Dallas Lintner at (989) 729-5493.
The Owosso girls basketball game tips at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.