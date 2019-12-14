CORUNNA — Caleb Stahr made a buzzer-beating 3-pointer and Corunna defeated Lake Fenton, 63-61, Friday.
Cole Mieske scored 22 points for the Cavaliers (1-0). Stahr finished with 15 points.
The Cavaliers trailed by one before Stahr’s shot and had to cover the length of the court in nine seconds.
Laingsburg 72, Potter’s House 51
LAINGSBURG — Laingsburg improved to 2-0 on the young season with a 72-51 victory Friday over Wyoming Potter’s House Christian.
Junior Zach Hawes had 18 points to lead the Wolfpack. Colt Wurm and Gabe Hawes added 16 and 15 points, respectively.
Case Medenna led Potter’s House Christian with 12 points.
Goodrich 67, Owosso 28
OWOSSO — Goodrich dominated for a 67-28 victory Friday night over Owosso, stretching the Trojans’ winless streak to 23 games.
Owosso trailed by seven after the first quarter and was then outscored 23-6 in the second to put the game out of reach.
Jay Tuttle had seven points and five rebounds to lead the Trojans. Charles Poag added six points and four rebounds.
Mt. Morris 53, Durand 42
DURAND — Jaylen Jones scored 10 points and Chandler Cleveland added seven, but Durand fell to Mt. Morris, 53-42, Friday.
Mt. Morris took a 22-6 first-quarter lead and Durand never recovered, according to Railroaders head coach Dave Inman.
“We were down 20-2 and they came out firing,” he said. “Everything they shot went in.”
Conner LaFave and Austin Kelley each scored five points for Durand (1-1, 0-1 MMAC). Caleb Beecher scored 19 points for Mt. Morris (1-1, 1-0 MMAC).
MT. MORRIS 53, DURAND 42
MT. MORRIS (1-1, 1-0 MMAC): Caleb Beecher 19 points. JaQuan Benton 12 points. Totals: 19 10-16 53.
DURAND (1-1, 0-1 MMAC): Austin Kelley 1 2-4 5, Gabe Lynn 1 1-2 4, Kyle Winslow 1 0-0 2, Trenton Boisclair 1 1-2 3, Chandler Cleveland 3 1-3 7, Jaylen Jones 4 2-5 10, Jake Mills 1 0-1 2, Conner LaFave 2 1-1 5, Austin Frizzelle 1 1-2 4. Totals: 15 9-20 42.
Mt. Morris 22 9 9 13 — 53
Durand 6 12 7 17 — 42
3-Point Goals: Mt. Morris 5. Durand 3 (Kelley, Lynn, Frizzelle). Rebounds: Durand (Winslow 5).
GOODRICH 67, OWOSSO 28
Goodrich(1-0, 1-0): 67
Owosso (0-1, 0-1): Jay Tuttle 4 1-2 7, Charles Poag 2 2-2 6, Hunter Blaha 2 1-2 5, Wyatt Leland 1 3-4 5, Taylor Lamrouex 1 0-1 3, Kaleb Anderson 0 1-2 1 Totals: 8 9-15 TP.
Goodrich 12 23 21 11 — 67
Owosso 5 6 7 10 — 28
3-Point Goals: Owosso 3 (Tuttle 2, Lamroux 1). Rebounds: Owosso 22 (Blaha 6, Tuttle 5); . Total Fouls (Fouled out): Owosso 11 Assists: Owosso 7 Steals: Owosso 3. Blocked Shots: Owosso (Poag). Turnovers: Owosso 19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.