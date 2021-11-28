LAINGSBURG — Argus-Press/Memorial Healthcare Athlete of the Week Nolan Gregg of Laingsburg delivered a standout senior cross country season which included a handful of highlights he won’t forget.
The Wolfpack runner not only delivered a personal-best 18 minute, 17.9-second time in the Apples to Apples Invitational at Uncle John’s Cider Mill in St. Johns, he competed in the meet that all runners dream about — the MHSAA Lower Peninsula state finals at MIS in Brooklyn.
Gregg finished 188th with an 18:46.8 time in the Division 3 race Nov. 6.
“States was a great experience,” Gregg said. “It was my first time ever at states. It was difficult. I’m not used to running against that many fast kids. I’m usually one of the top leaders in the race but, obviously, this was everyone from throughout the state. It was amazing. It was a good race for me but not my best race … But there were more than 300 runners in my race, I believe.”
Gregg said he saw some familiar jerseys — competitors at the state finals race who he ran against in the Central Michigan Athletic Conference.
“I knew I had to chase down some Bath kids that I ran against before,” Gregg said. “So I had some kids in mind, from P-W and Bath that I tried to stick with. I stayed with them most of the time and then I tried to break off from them at the end.”
Gregg was 23rd at the MHSAA regionals in 19:44.9 on a mud-caked course that robbed all competitors of a chance to run their best times of the season.
“Regionals were good but it was a very muddy race,” Gregg said. “That was at St. Francis Retreat Center. Very rainy and everybody’s times were about a minute slower. I almost tripped but I stayed on my feet all the time.”
But Gregg’s PR of 18:17.9 ranks high on his list of accomplishments.
“That was definitely my favorite race and Uncle John’s Cider Mill is a great course,” Gregg said. “In that race, I guess something that stands out, is that in my third mile, it was the fastest third mile I’ve ever ran.”
Gregg placed 20th in the Large School Division in St. Johns Oct.7.
Another highlight came Oct. 23 at Corunna High School.
“I got first team All-Shiawassee County,” Gregg said. “I finished in sixth place at Corunna High School. That one was fun. I was projected to get first team so I had to stay with the top six guys.”
In the battle for sixth, Gregg crossed the finish line in 18:28.5, just ahead of Corunna’s Zak Pickler (18:28.8) and Owosso’s Corey Gates (18:30.1).
Gregg finished 17th, 12th and 28th at the CMAC Jamborees this season.
Gregg has competed in cross country for four years at Laingsburg.
“This season was different for me because I was one of the top runners on my team,” Gregg said. “That was definitely fun. I trained over the summer as much as I could, which is what led me to my times and going to states.”
He said that cross country is his favorite sport for many reasons.
“I love the team aspect of cross country,” Gregg said. “And I also enjoy trail running rather than on the track.”
He has competed in track and field for three years and in basketball for one year at the freshman level.
“I ran the 1,600 and then this year, I will probably do the 100-meter dash and get in a little bit of sprinting,” Gregg said. “In the 1,600 last year I got honorable mention all-league. And then I have not yet run the 3,200. So this year will be my first year of running it.”
Gregg said he has decided to attend Michigan State University and major in business management. Gregg has maintained a 3.98 GPA. He is a member of the National Honor Society. Gregg is a member of the Laingsburg band as a member of the drumline.
“I’m not sure about cross country but I’m going to look into track for sure,” Gregg said. “I would love a scholarship. This winter season, I’m training a lot for track. So I’m hoping that I can get a good enough time, either they will offer me or just to get a spot on the team.”
