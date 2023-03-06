MORRICE — Webberville sidelined Morrice 53-39 in a Division 4 district tournament game Monday at Morrice.
Drew McGowan scored nine points with six rebounds for the Orioles (2-21). Travis Smith added eight points and eight rebounds while Oliver Long had seven points and Travis Farrow handed out six assists with five points. Joel Fisher had six steals and, like Farrow and Caden Binkley, scored five points.
Webberville improved to 11-12, while getting 29 points from Chase Abner. Abner sank five 3-pointers. Kevin Farmer added 13 points. The Spartans will advance to Wednesday’s 7 p.m. district semifinals vs. Genesee Christian (17-5).
CHESANING — Owosso came up four points short of Mt. Morris, 57-53, in Monday’s first-round Division 2 district tournament game at Chesaning.
“It was a tough way to end the season but it was a great way to end the season with a great effort,” said the Owosso coaching staff.
The Trojans (0-22) got 19 points from senior Andrew Lewis while, Santi Aguirre scored 12 points and Nathan Parsons added nine points. Carter Miculka contributed four points.
Mt. Morris (12-11) will advance to play Flint Hamady (16-4) Wednesday in a 7 p.m. district semifinal at Chesaning.
New Lothrop places second in state
BATTLE CREEK — New Lothrop’s boys bowling team came one win away from winning a Division 4 state championship Friday.
The Hornets lost to Grass Lake in the state title match, 1,253 to 1,123.
New Lothrop had defeated Houghton Lake, 1,152 to 1,072, in the state quarterfinals before topping Bronson, 1,228 to 1,043 in the state semifinals.
Cole Bradshaw of New Lothrop finished third in the state qualifying block Saturday in the Division 4 singles event. He went on to defeat Hunter Woodman of Bronson, 403 to 347, in the first round then defeated Andrew Sackett of Jonesville in the second round, 410 to 332. Bradshaw then lost in the state semifinals, 426 to 314 to Alex McCarthy of Saginaw Nouvel.
Ashtin Andres of New Lothrop finished 22nd in the state singles qualifying block.
Chesaning reaches state semifinals
JACKSON — The Chesaning boys bowling team reached the Division 3 state semifinals Friday before being sidelined by Ogemaw Heights, 1,203 to 966.
Lansing Catholic went on to defeat Ogemaw Heights in the state championship match, 1,239 to 1,216.
Chesaning had finished eighth in the state championship qualifying block. The Indians then defeated Armada, 1,194 to 1,179 in the state quarterfinals.
Chesaning’s Theodore Lowe placed 35th in the Division 3 boys singles competition Saturday while teammate Zander Moore finished 36th. Devyn Pugsley of Ovid-Elsie finished 40th.
WATERFORD — Camden Caswell of Owosso finished 39th in the state in Division 2 Saturday.
Caswell, a sophomore, totaled 1,048 pins in his six qualifying games.
He did not reach the final 16 for the step ladder finals.
New Lothrop’s Dilts reaches state semis
BATTLE CREEK — Isabella Dilts of New Lothrop reached the state semifinals in Division 4 before being eliminated Saturday.
Dilts had qualified in 10th place during her qualifying block.
She then topped Savannah Taylor of Bronson, 278-269, and Jordan Downham of Allen Park Cabrini, 367-318, in the step ladder finals. In the state semifinals, Dilts finally lost, 356-287 to Brooke Smith of Traverse City Christian.
New Lothrop’s Carlyne Malone placed 30th in the qualifying block.
Owosso’s Kelley, Brandt finish in top 16 in state
WATERFORD — Two bowlers from the Owosso High girls bowling team advanced to the final round of 16 Saturday at the Division 2 state singles finals.
Junior Lily Kelley finished fifth in the qualifying round with a total of 1,190 pins. Kelley then lost in the first round of the step ladder finals to Courtney Delaney of Grand Rapids Northview, 359-337, in a two-game series.
Zoie Brandt of the Trojans placed 15th in qualifying. The junior then lost to Kadence Bottrell of Wayland, 382-324.
Corunna’s Pavka reaches top 16
JACKSON — Carly Pavka of Corunna placed 15th in the state qualifying block to reach the step ladder finals Saturday at the Division 3 state bowling finals.
However, Pavka then lost to Kylie Junak of Ishpeming Westwood, 337-250, in a two-game series.
Ovid-Elsie’s Gracie Schultz was 17th in the qualifying block.
