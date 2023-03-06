MORRICE — Webberville sidelined Morrice 53-39 in a Division 4 district tournament game Monday at Morrice.

Drew McGowan scored nine points with six rebounds for the Orioles (2-21). Travis Smith added eight points and eight rebounds while Oliver Long had seven points and Travis Farrow handed out six assists with five points. Joel Fisher had six steals and, like Farrow and Caden Binkley, scored five points.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.