KALAMAZOO — Chesaning’s girls tennis team finished in a tie for 21st Thursday and Friday at the Division 4 state finals.
The Indians finished with one point, thanks to Lilly Skaryd’s 6-0, 6-0 victory over Saginaw Nouvel’s Jenna Kiss in her first match.
She lost 7-5, 6-1 to North Muskegon’s Noa Bowen in the quarterfinals.
Bloomfiled Hills Academy of the Sacred Heart won the state championship with 29 points. Traverse City St. Francis was second with 23.
