MORRICE — Entering the coronavirus-shortened season, Morrice head coach Kendall Crockett knew his offensive line would be a strength.
On Friday, the Orioles line flexed its collective muscle, clearing the way for 455 rushing yards and eight touchdowns in a 59-0 victory over New Haven Merritt.
The effort couldn’t come at a moment too soon, said Crockett, who noted the playoffs are already only a few weeks away.
“We came ready to play (tonight),” Crockett said. “We know that we are one of the best teams in the state and we are going to be playing like that every single week. We’re hitting as hard as we can, we’re playing as fast as we can. We’ve got four more weeks to get ready for playoffs.”
Running back Wyatt Wesley led the Orioles’ ground attack with 175 yards and three touchdowns. Garrett DeLau (57 yards, two touchdowns), Devon Dietz (110 yards, one touchdown), Peyton Smith (46 rushing yards, one touchdown) and Travis Farrow (38 yards, one touchdown) rounded out the Orioles offensive onslaught.
“We had a good week of practice, that contributes to it a lot,” Wesley said of the Orioles’ offensive success. “There’s nothing really much to it, you just have to keep grinding, keep it on the ground, keep going. If we need to go to the air, we can do that too.”
Morrice didn’t need to Friday, as DeLau got the Orioles on the board early with a 2-yard touchdown, which Wesley quickly followed with 13-yard and 10-yard rushing touchdowns of his own. The touchdown runs, coupled with three successful two-point conversions, staked the Orioles to a 24-0 lead late in the first quarter.
The offensive line continued its strong push in the second, clearing the way DeLau’s second touchdown of the night just one minute into the frame.
Not to be outdone, the Orioles defense quickly forced a turnover on the ensuing drive, with Josh Wood intercepting an errant Mustang pass to set up Smith’s 11-yard touchdown run a few plays later, extending the Orioles lead to 38-0.
Jordan Converse quickly got the ball back into the Orioles’ hands a few plays later, recovering a fumble that set up Wesley’s third and final touchdown of the contest. The Orioles entered halftime with a 45-0 lead.
The second half proved to be much of the same for Morrice, as the Orioles defense continued to stifle the Mustang attack, setting up rushing touchdowns by Dietz and Farrow to round out the scoring at 59-0.
For Smith, maintaining the shutout was a point of emphasis.
“We missed that opportunity last week (in our 52-6 win over Bloomingdale),” he said. “We should’ve had it last week, we missed it — we had one bad play — but to have that this week was huge.”
Smith said the Orioles’ success Friday can ultimately be attributed to a good week of practice, adding that while the team had a good showing over the Mustangs, there is more room to grow.
“As a team we know how good we can be if we keep grinding,” Smith said. “We’re not there yet, but we’re going to be and we’re going to keep grinding … I see it in the locker room, I see it out on the field, I see it during practice — I know these guys want to get better and I know we’re going to.”
