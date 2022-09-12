A mere four games ago, Cade McNamara was on top of the college football world, leading Michigan in ending its 10-year frustration against rival Ohio State. A game later, McNamara guided the Wolverines to their first Big Ten championship since 2004 and its first spot in the College Football Playoff — goals considered by many outside the program to be pipe dreams in 2021.

Three games later, McNamara has relinquished the starting quarterback position.

