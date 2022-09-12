A mere four games ago, Cade McNamara was on top of the college football world, leading Michigan in ending its 10-year frustration against rival Ohio State. A game later, McNamara guided the Wolverines to their first Big Ten championship since 2004 and its first spot in the College Football Playoff — goals considered by many outside the program to be pipe dreams in 2021.
Three games later, McNamara has relinquished the starting quarterback position.
Head coach Jim Harbaugh confirmed in the postgame press conference after Saturday’s 56-10 thrashing of Hawaii that sophomore J.J. McCarthy will be the team’s starter moving forward.
“Yeah, by merit, he’s (McCarthy) earned that. By performance. By merit,” Harbaugh said.
What did McCarthy do to merit his dethroning of McNamara? Well, he put together an electric performance against Hawaii for one, amassing 229 passing yards and three touchdowns, completing 11 of 12 passes in the romp.
McCarthy, a former five-star recruit from La Grange Park, Illinois, was as good as advertised from his very first throw, hitting a wide-open Roman Wilson for a 42-yard touchdown. The highlights did not stop there. McCarthy showed off his deep ball touch with an excellent throw into double coverage for a 54-yard connection to Cornelius Johnson before finishing the drive with a precise slant to Ronnie Bell for a touchdown.
McCarthy’s only incompletion was dropped by Bell, although the throw was behind him.
Harbaugh was nothing but complimentary of McCarthy’s performance postgame.
“J.J., he had a near flawless performance. Eleven-for-12, and then one was dropped. That was tough to do. It’s tough to do any day of the week in practice. I thought he had a great game. He was playing really well.”
McCarthy showed off his full skillset on his final throw of the night. Facing pressure, he stepped up in the pocket and uncorked an absolute dart to Johnson for a 17-yard score. Harbaugh, who played quarterback at Michigan from 1983 to 1986 and for 14 seasons in the NFL, said with a laugh that “he couldn’t remember having one like that.”
“Where he moved up in the pocket? Yeah, it was outstanding. It was phenomenal,” Harbaugh said.
Harbaugh made plenty of local and national headlines when he released a statement Aug. 27 that the team was “not ready to say who the starting quarterback is” and named McNamara the starter for the team’s Sept. 3 opener against Colorado State and McCarthy the starter against Hawaii. With an earlier announcement that McNamara had been named a team captain and rumors swirling about him having a firm grip on the position, Harbaugh’s announcement came as a surprise to many, including McNamara himself.
“I would definitely say it’s pretty unusual,” McNamara said following the Colorado State game. “It was kind of a thing that I wasn’t expecting by the end of camp. I thought I had my best camp. I thought I put myself in a good position. And that was the decision that coach went with.”
Perhaps shaken by the developments of the QB competition, McNamara did not look close to his 2021 form in Michigan’s 51-7 win over Colorado State, finishing a lackluster 9-of-18 passing for 136 yards and one touchdown. Take out the touchdown to Wilson, which was a short throw that Wilson turned into a 61-yard score, and McNamara would’ve only had 75 yards passing. McNamara also was intercepted in the Hawaii game.
Harbaugh, who likened the decision to one he made while coaching the NFL’s San Francisco 49ers between Alex Smith and Colin Kaepernick, offered words of encouragement to the graduate student.
“There’s things that happen in football; it doesn’t always go the way you want or hoped it would, even when you’re putting in all the work and doing everything you possibly can and doing a heck of a job. If really seen in the right way, there’s a burden there and been laid on you, but you treat it like ankle weights.
“It’s not always gonna go — not every time are you gonna be 12-for-12, either, in a game. It’s the nature of the business, playing football and quarterback. But I know the competitor Cade is and he’ll have gravel in his gut and he’ll be ready for his next opportunity. That’s what I predict,” Harbaugh said.
McNamara losing the job shouldn’t take away from his outstanding performance in 2021. Beating Ohio State, winning the Big Ten and making the College Football Playoff were accomplishments that had evaded Michigan for nearly two decades. McNamara should be viewed as a hero in Ann Arbor for his part in all of that.
But that was then and this is now. It’s time to move on.
