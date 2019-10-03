LINDEN — Corunna’s volleyball team remained undefeated in Flint Metro League play Wednesday, defeating Lake Fenton in three sets 25-11, 25-17, 25-19.
Elizabeth Norris recorded nine kills and three blocks, while Ellie Toney had five kills, seven digs and two aces. It was the second time Corunna turned back Lake Fenton this season.
The Cavaliers — also getting 13 assists from Norris and three aces from Lilly Bower — improved to 6-0 in the Flint Metro and 12-2-3 overall. Hannah Hollister contributed six digs and Ava Gustafson had two blocks.
BOYS SOCCER
Laingsburg’s Senior Night rescheduled
LAINGSBURG — Laingsburg’s Senior Night game was been rescheduled for Tuesday against Bath.
Senior Night was originally scheduled for Wednesday, but wet field conditions forced the match to be postponed.
CROSS COUNTRY
CMAC meet rained out
PEWAMO — The Central Michigan Athletic Conference cross country jamboree, originally set for Wednesday, was postponed due to wet weather conditions.
The make up date has yet to be announced.
