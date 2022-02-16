MASON — Mason turned back Owosso, 82-32, in boys basketball action Tuesday.
Andrew Lewis scored 15 points for the Trojans (1-15). Corbin Thompson added 13.
The Bulldogs improved to 8-8 with the nonconference victory.
Olivet 67, Perry 30
PERRY — Olivet defeated Perry, 67-30, Tuesday.
The Ramblers fell to 4-7 in league play and 7-9 in all games.
Olivet rose to 9-1 in the GLAC and 16-1 overall.
No other information was reported.
