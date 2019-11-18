LANSING — Owosso’s Curran Jacobs captured a 59-second victory in his professional MMA (Mixed Martial Arts) debut Saturday at “Total Warrior Combat” at Causeway Bay Hotel.
With the mat surrounded in a cage, Jacobs, 31, defeated fellow Michigander LaQuinton Anthony. It was a scheduled three-round fight which each round spanning six minutes.
Jacobs took down Anthony in the first few seconds and maintained control the rest of the way — preventing Anthony from getting up with punches to the head. Jacobs then gained the victory with a rear-naked choke that ended the fight quickly.
Jacobs said he was able to control the match and never let down.
“Wrestling is the greatest martial art on earth,” Jacobs said. “What was displayed on Saturday night was ‘Catch As Catch Can,’ one of the oldest forms of submission wrestling. It is all about control and dominance.”
Added Jacobs, “I am so proud and honored to be from Owosso. This community has rallied up and given me their full love and support and I am just so grateful.”
Jacobs placed second in the state at the MHSAA finals as an Owosso High School wrestler back in 2007. He was a wrestling captain at Michigan State, finishing in the top 12 in the country in 2012. He also holds school football rushing records at Owosso.
He won World Catch Wrestling Championships in 2016 and 2017 and the 2018 Unified Catch Wrestling Championship.
