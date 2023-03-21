YPSILANTI — The Laingsburg boys basketball team’s storybook season arrived at a crushing real-world conclusion on Tuesday at Ypsilanti Lincoln High, as the Wolfpack suffered its first (and last) loss of the year in the MHSAA Division 3 quarterfinals vs. Ecorse, 57-46.
Making the loss and a vanished shot at a state title sting all the more is the fact that Laingsburg successfully stifled the one player who seemed most likely to beat the previously 25-0 squad.
Red Raider point guard Malik Olafioye was held to just 10 points on Tuesday — more than 20 points below his season per-game average — but Ecorse’s role players stepped up in a big way.
The Red Raiders got seven first-half 3-pointers from the trio of Dennell Kemp, Kenneth Morrast and Darren Reddick as they built a 35-16 halftime lead over Laingsburg, which seemed thoroughly out of sorts from the jump.
Before the game was 2 minutes old, Ecorse led 10-0.
The win punches the Red Raiders’ (20-4) ticket to the state semifinals at the Breslin Center, where they’ll face Flint Beecher (22-4) at noon on Thursday for a chance to reach the state title game. Beecher, ranked No. 3 in the Associated Press’ final Division 3 poll, knocked off No. 1-ranked Detroit Loyola 55-49 in its quarterfinal Tuesday. Laingsburg had been ranked No. 2.
Kemp finished as Tuesday’s high scorer. He tallied 20 points, with four 3-point makes. Reddick had 14 points, canning three 3-pointers.
Eli Woodruff led the Wolfpack with 18 points. His brother Zander Woodruff — Laingburg’s season-long scoring leader — had 15 points.
In addition to leading the Wolfpack in scoring, Eli Woodruff was the key defender in Laingsburg’s anti-Olafioye plan, shadowing the Red Raider standout in man-to-man.
“I was definitely trying to give him a lot of pressure,” Woodruff said. “And I was just trying not to give him any space to shoot the ball and I think I did a pretty good job of that.”
Ecorse’s general length made it tough to contest many of their long-range jacks, however.
Laingsburg tried an assortment of defenses, from man-to-man to zone, but the Red Raiders shot over anything the Wolfpack lined up in.
“They did a nice job and they shot the ball extremely well,” Morrill said. “(Kemp) from the corner — we felt like we could get there but if we were a half second late, he made it, and if we were on time, he made it. And we did a pretty good job on No. 3 (Olafioye) but their quickness and rebounding and pressure early I think got to us. We kind of had to take a few minutes to adjust and they made their run. It didn’t matter what defense we were in. They have a really nice team and they deserve to win.”
Laingsburg senior Jacob Essenberg, who scored 13 points with three 3-pointers on Tuesday, said Ecorse’s defense also dominated early and the shots just weren’t falling for the Wolfpack.
“We just had to get adjusted to their 3-2 zone — the trapping on top,” Essenberg said. “Once we got used to that, shoot it with confidence and get it in the paint. And once we got it in the paint kick it out and find our wings. Shoot it from the 3-point line.”
Laingsburg was limited to just seven points in the first eight minutes, coming on a three from Eli Woodruff and a Zander Woodruff’s basket and two free throws.
The 3-pointer by Eli Woodruff in the first quarter came as the buzzer sounded to marginally trim a 19-4 deficit.
“We definitely started off slow — way slower than we wanted to,” Eli Woodruff said. “But … I think we came out and gave them a good fight in the second half. So I’m proud of that. We had a good talk in the locker room and we knew we had to come out strong. We had a lot of energy coming from the locker room at halftime.”
A slashing lay-in from Essenberg opened the second half and cut the margin to 15, and Laingsburg got its fans on their feet when Zander Woodruff came up with a steal and a 3-point make that cut the deficit to 40-30 with 1:28 left in the third stanza, but Ecorse never let the Wolfpack get any closer than that.
While the Wolfpack took the loss hard, Essenberg said he will remember the season with great fondness.
“Just playing with my best friends — that really means something to me,” said Essenberg.
Coach Morrill’s summation of the season was similarly positive.
“You never think that it will turn out that way and that’s the beauty of what we do,” Morrill said. “You throw the dice and see what’s going to happen. You try your best and I think what makes it so special is those type of seasons don’t come around in most people’s lifetimes and we were a part of one. We even have some school records to remember it by. Our hope is our young guys remember it enough to want to build on it.”
Laingsburg’s 25 wins was one of those school records, Morrill said. The previous record was 24, set by Laingsburg’s 2013 team, which reached the Class C state finals before losing to Flint Beecher, 40-39.
“Just setting that record — it’s possibly going to be there the rest of our lives,” Essenberg said.
“It’s been real, it’s been a blast this whole season,” Eli Woodruff said. “It sucks that it has to come to an end but 25-0 was a great start to the season for sure.”
Woodruff, who played his final high school game, said his younger brother Zander Woodruff will carry on the standard along with other teammates.
“Next year, I know my little brother and the rest of the team, those that were on the team this year, will do absolutely great,” the senior season.
LAINGSBURG SCORING: Jacob Essenberg 5 0-0 13, Eli Woodruff 6 3-4 18, Zander Woodruff 6 2-3 15. Totals 17 5-7 46.
ECORSE SCORING: Dennell Kemp 7 2-2 20, Kenneth Morrast 1 0-0 3, Malik Olafioye 5 0-1 10, Darren Reddick 4 3-5 14, Deonatae Jude 2 2-2 6, Tahjay Rose 2 0-2 4. Totals 21 7-12 57.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.