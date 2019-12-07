LAINGSBURG — Laingsburg defeated Perry 42-23 to remain undefeated at home in its second straight win Friday night.
“I’m very proud of the girls,” said Laingsburg coach Doug Hurst.”It was a tough week; three games in a row against three good teams and we’re 2-1.”
From the tipoff it looked like the Wolfpack had two objectives for the game: lock down Perry’s offense and get to and score at the basket. The latter being something that coach Hurst was a little anxious about heading into the matchup against the Ramblers.
“I was actually concerned about (attacking the paint) going into this game. Perry did a good job in the beginning by spreading our offense out; in the beginning we had a hard time starting our offense,” said Hurst. “But our girls did a really nice job utilizing ball fakes, hard cuts and the post-game to get the ball inside the key.”
On of the key factors to the Wolfpack’s offensive success was the play of senior forward Kara Mahoney, who recorded
a double-double in the victory; going for 12 points, 14 rebounds, four assists and two steals.
“I couldn’t have done it without my team,” Mahoney said postgame.”They fed me the ball when they had to, they looked for me on the open cut and we all boxed out and got it done.”
Much like Laingsburg’s win earlier this week against Morrice the Wolfpack defense played a huge role in the win. The Laingsburg defense kept the Ramblers outside the key for the most part allowing mostly outside shots. They took away Perry’s most dynamic player, Alyssa Welsh, holding her to just five points in the first half and eight points for the entire game. The Wolfpack defense also did a good job of forcing Rambler turnovers securing 11 steals throughout the game.
“The girls were just rotating properly and switching when they needed to,” said Hurst “We were matching up good with what (Perry) was doing on offense.”
Hurst was slightly critical of the defense saying that at times they were over committed to Welsh which resulted in open looks for Perry.
However, the Ramblers failed to capitalize on those openings multiple times in Friday’s setback.
“The biggest thing with (Laingsburg) is it’s not their defense (scheme) it’s how they play it. They’ve got good hands, they help really well and they’ve got good instincts and athletes and if you’re ready they’ll force turnovers,” said Ramblers head coach Tim Beebe. “We got some open looks early but we missed some easy shots.”
It was those missed shots that Beebe feels really impacted the game.
“We dug ourselves too big of a hole to get out of,” said Beebe.”We got out physical-ed and out toughed. Early on they got more loose balls and rebounds then we did and I thought that really set the tone.”
Beebe hopes that his team can learn from this game and maybe even model their play after Laingsburg as the season goes on.
“We wanna be a team like the one we just played; we want that same grittiness and toughness and I think we’re starting to make strides towards that.”
