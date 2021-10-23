MORRICE — In a battle of the birds, the Morrice Orioles reined supreme Friday.
Wyatt Wesley rushed for 338 yards and six touchdowns behind a stout offensive line as Morrice secured the North Central Thumb League Stars title outright with a 60-18 rout of rival Deckerville.
“It’s the same thing we’ve been doing all year,” Morrice head coach Kendall Crockett said. “Our offensive and defensive line carry us. That’s what we want to strive to get better at every single week is the trenches.”
Crockett readily admitted Friday’s game was one he’s had circled on the calendar all year, given how often the Orioles (9-0, 7-0 NCTL Stars) and Eagles (8-1, 6-1 NCTL Stars) have seen one another in recent years.
The decisive victory was Morrice’s fourth straight over the Eagles. Morrice unofficially jumped to the No. 1 spot in the 8-Player Division 2 playoff point standings, more than likely guaranteeing a home game next week in the first round.
“It feels amazing,” Wesley said. “Anytime you come out and beat a rival, it feels great.”
Morrice started strong with a 1-yard touchdown by Wesley on the game’s opening drive. After forcing a quick punt, Travis Farrow kept the Orioles rolling with a 9-yard touchdown of his own. A second successful two-point conversion by Wesley made it 16-0 Orioles with 4:36 left in the first quarter.
Deckerville got on the board with a 32-yard touchdown run by Willy Brown on the next drive, though the Eagles failed to convert the two-point try. The 10-point deficit was the closest Deckerville would come the rest of the night.
Wesley and Deckerville’s Ethan Bowerman traded touchdown runs late in the first quarter, with Wesley converting his third two-point conversion of the night to stake a 24-12 lead at the end of the first.
Morrice struggled to overcome multiple penalties throughout the bulk of the second quarter, but Wesley got the team back on track with 4:43 left before halftime, scoring his third touchdown from 32 yards out.
Morrice halted Deckerville at the Oriole 18 to close out the half, entering the locker room with a 30-12 lead.
Deckerville closed the gap early in the third quarter, cashing in on Bowerman’s 1-yard touchdown run to make it 30-18.
Morrice poured it on from there.
Wesley found the end zone three more times, on runs of 38 yards, 41 yards and 18 yards, respectively, and Devon Dietz tacked on a 49-yard touchdown to cap the scoring.
“The line, I give all the credit to them,” Wesley said. “I love them to death. They’re all my brothers and I’ll follow them anywhere they go.”
Todd Nanasy led the Orioles defensively with nine tackles. Wesley added seven, and Jonah Mosher had six.
Though the Orioles await the announcement of their first round opponent Sunday, Wesley says the team’s approach will remain the same.
“It’s just one game at a time,” he said.
