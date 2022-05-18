OWOSSO — Steady, unflappable, composed.
Ellie Feldpausch fits those descriptions and more for the Owosso girls tennis team.
The senior, stationed at No. 1 singles, improved to 12-2 on the season with a 6-4, 7-6 (7-4) victory Tuesday over Fenton’s Elizabeth Borg. It was one of the two highlights Owosso enjoyed during a 6-2 loss to Flint Metro League dual-meet champion Fenton. The Tigers completed a 9-0 run through the conference; Owosso went 3-4-2.
Owosso’s other highlight came at No. 3 doubles, where juniors Paige Box and Amanda Brainerd registered a 6-3, 6-4 victory over Ellie Murray and Sana Saab. Box and Brainerd upped their season record to 9-2.
Owosso will now focus on Thursday’s regionals at Haslett High School, then the Flint Metro League tournament May 23 at Flint Kearsley.
Owosso head coach Carrie Rugenstein said the Trojans have had a difficult time finding any kind of rhythm this season with weather conditions being so unpredictable. Tuesday’s sunny and comfortable temperatures were the exception, not the rule in 2022.
“The weather has been awful,” Rugenstein said. “Every time we got momentum we were canceled. So it’s been all or nothing. It’s been really hard to keep just the positivity and the momentum of the season — because we keep taking these breaks for weather. Overcoming that has been difficult, but the growth of this team has been amazing.”
Feldpausch quickly broke the serve of Borg to win the first game of the first set. The match featured several long volleys, but Feldpausch was able to make the shots when she needed to.
Feldpausch and Borg met last season in a head-to-head match that spanned nearly three hours in length. This matchup took much less time as Feldpausch rallied in the second set to force a tiebreaker.
“I was definitely happy because last year we went to three sets and I ended up losing,” Feldpausch said. “Coming back today and winning, I was really happy about that. It was for sure a battle, but it was a good match … I was just happy with my consistency, getting the ball back over the net.”
Rugenstein said Feldpausch rarely gets rattled on the court.
“She’s consistent and she’s calm,” Rugenstein said. “She regroups really quickly. She’s got really good endurance. She doesn’t quit, ever.”
Feldpausch and Borg competed at No. 3 singles a year ago and moved up to No. 1 this season.
“It’s just been a natural progression for her,” Rugenstein said. “Her mental toughness is as good as her physical toughness.”
Feldpausch has lost just once in conference play to Holly’s Calli Sokolowski, a future Saginaw Valley State University tennis player. She will face a tough road at the conference meet, but has played well all season long, Rugenstein said.
“It’s pretty tough,” Rugenstein said. “Holly and this young lady (Borg) have both done very well. But she’ll probably be in the top three for the conference.”
Brainerd and Box were aggressive at the net and were able to put away shots that made their match a quick two-setter. Brainerd said the mental part of the game helped the Owosso tandem.
“Honestly, we kept a positive mood the whole time,” Brainerd said. “We’ve been having a lot of matches over and over again … Today, we said ‘It’s going to be good. We’re going to crush it and we’re going to have a good mood about it.’ I think that’s what put us over the top.”
Box said the two love being aggressive at the net and that’s where they really shine.
“I try to keep negative thoughts out of my head,” Box said. “And try to stay calm and just breathe.”
Rugenstein said Box and Brainerd have worked together well this season.
“Their ability to read one another has improved significantly since last year,” Rugenstein said. “They’re really good at complementing one another and covering the court. And they are both very aggressive at the net.”
Fenton was dominant in the other singles matches, winning each 6-0, 6-0. Makenna Fisher stopped Elena DeMiguel at second singles, Laney O’Brien topped Willow MacLaughlin at third singles and Haley O’Brien defeated Sophie Voss at fourth singles.
The Tigers prevailed at first doubles with Kiersten Lappa and Peyton Graham defeating Kamerin Bowles and Jenaya Hill 6-2, 6-1. Josie Cherney and Natalie Rahim of Fenton won 7-5, 6-4 over Owosso’s second doubles team of Olivia Wiley and Savannah Williams. At fourth doubles, Fenton’s Kayleigh Coburn and Katelyn Burkett topped Alayna Scripter and Kate Grinnell 6-0, 6-2.
