BATH TWP. — Laingsburg’s boys track team came in fifth Friday at the Jon Nugent Invitational at Bath High School.
Holt won the invite with 166 points, easily clearing second-place Jonesville, which had 97. Laingsburg scored 60 points, with Byron placing ninth (27) and Ovid-Elsie taking 10th (21).
The Wolfpack was led by Caleb Clark, who leapt 6 feet, 4 inches to win the high jump. Jack Borgman (14-0) was second in the pole vault.
Tryce Tokar took third in the pole vault for Ovid-Elsie, also clearing 14-0, a personal-best.
The Marauders’ 3,200 relay team of Jamison Custer, Jacob Schaub, Tokar and Gunner McCreery was third in 9 minutes, 15.28 seconds.
Byron’s Austin Cole was second in the shot put (46-6). Nathan Webster took fourth in the 300 hurdles (43.54 seconds).
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
Laingsburg sixth at Bath
BATH TWP. — Laingsburg’s girls track team claimed sixth at the Jon Nugent Invitational Friday.
Holt won with 137 points. Laingsburg had 60 points, while Ovid-Elsie was eighth with 49 and Byron was 10th with 141/3.
Emma Kribs was second in the 100-meter dash in 13.37 seconds. She claimed a another second place as part of the 400 relay team with Kyleigh Luna, Ashley Bila and Hailey Bila (52.06).
Hailey Bila was second in the high jump (4-10).
Ovid-Elsie freshman Piper White was second in the 3,200 run (13:54.08) and teammate Jessica Kozlowski was second in the 100 hurdles (17.5).
Byron junior Ruby Rittman finished in a second-place tie in the pole vault, clearing 7-0.
