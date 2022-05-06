NEW LOTHROP — New Lothrop swept Stanton Central Montcalm, 10-0 in five innings and 11-2 in seven Thursday.
Jordan Belmer pitched a three-hit shutout in Game 1 with seven strikeouts and two walks for the Hornets (15-1).
Belmer batted 3-for-3 with three RBIs and Brady Birchmeier belted his eighth homer of the season, a solo shot. Cole Bradshaw had two hits and two RBIs.
In Game 2, Cannan Cromwell worked four innings, giving up one earned run, two hits and no walks. He struck out five.
Belmer again batted 3-for-3 with an RBI. Birchmeier was 3-for-4 with two RBIs and Grayson Orr hit a two-run homer. Ty Kohlmann added four singles.
Owosso sweeps Clio
OWOSSO — Owosso improved to 5-6 in the Flint Metro League with a 5-0, 9-5 sweep over Clio Thursday.
Jay Tuttle pitched a one-hitter over six innings in Game 1 for the Trojans. He struck out 10. Cody Fields closed the final inning, striking out two. Tuttle, Fields, Corbin Thompson, Zach Evon, Hugh Doyle, Teddy Worthington and Hunter Babcock all collected one hit.
In Game 2, the Trojans battled and took a 6-5 lead in the fifth inning, adding three more runs in the sixth.
Doyle pitched the first four innings, giving up six hits and striking out one. Adam Marcotte got the win, pitching a hitless final three innings. He struck out one.
Evon racked up three hits. Doyle, Worthington and Fields all collected two hits. Tuttle, Reece Klein and Babcock all had one each.
Corunna 7, Brandon 6
CORUNNA — Down 6-2 entering the bottom of the seventh, Corunna rallied for five runs to win 7-6 on a two-run walk off single by Colby Ardelean.
Ardelean’s hit scored Logan Vowell and Peyton TerMeer. Ardelean finished with four hits and three RBIs. Jaden Herrick had three hits including a triple.
Collin Thompson came in relief of Ardelean for the win. Thompson pitched 11/3 innings and gave up no runs and one hit. He struck out one and walked one. Ardelean pitched 52/3 innings and gave up six runs and 10 hits. He struck out four and walked three.
The Cavs improved to 8-9 overall and 6-5 in the Flint Metro League.
Perry, Byron split
PERRY — Perry and Byron split a twinbill Thursday.
The Ramblers (7-10) won the first game, 9-2, with Blake Lantis capturing the mound win. He worked all seven innings and gave up two runs and seven hits. He struck out seven and walked one.
Lantis also clubbed three hits with a double. Jack Lamb and Cole Alli both had two hits.
Byron got two hits and two RBIs from Matthew Johnson.
Byron (7-3) won the nightcap, 11-8, as Troy Bedell had out three hits and Caleb Joslin had two hits and two RBIs.
Lantis drove in four runs for Perry. Lantis, Jylon Peek and Tristan Krupp all had two hits.
Durand 10, Bentley 5
BURTON — Durand topped Bentley, 10-5 Thursday in the first game of a baseball doubleheader.
The Railroaders featured Austin Kelley’s two hits. David Martin and Carter Boisclair each drove in two runs.
Brayden Joslin pitched four innings for the Railroaders, striking out 13.
