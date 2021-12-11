BYRON — Hannah Oakes scored 13 points and Avery Butcher added 11 as Chesaning’s girls basketball team downed Byron 41-27 Friday.
Reese Forgie had 11 points and eight rebounds for the Eagles. Jordan Huhn scored six points and Ashley Nixon scored five.
Byron led 16-10 after one quarter before Chesaning surged back by blanking the Eagles 11-0 in the second. Chesaning closed the game with an 11-1 fourth quarter.
New Lothrop 46, Lakeville 34
NEW LOTHROP — Alexis Miller scored 14 points with six rebounds and Madison Wheeler scored 12 points as New Lothrop defeated LakeVille 46-34 Friday.
The Hornets (1-0 MMAC, 2-1 overall) got nine points and four steals from Lily Bruff.
“It was not our best night as we got in early foul trouble and came out of the gates slow,” New Lothrop coach Jim Perry said. “The girls settled down a bit and we hit some big shots when we needed them.”
NEW LOTHROP SCORING: Lily Bruff 3 3-5 9, Ava Muron 0 0-0 0, Marissa Rombach 1 1-2 4, Izzy Heslip 2 1-6 5, Ashlyn Orr 1 0-0 2, Alexis Miller 5 3-3 14, Madison Wheeler 3 4-5 12, Hannah Beaucamp 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 12-21 46.
Lake Fenton 62, Corunna 26
FENTON — Lake Fenton lowered Corunna t0 1-1 with a 62-26 victory Friday.
Sydnie Gillett scored 15 points with 12 rebounds for the Cavaliers while Jenna Bauman scored seven points with nine rebounds.
Four Lake Fenton players scored in double figures.
CORUNNA SCORING: Jenna Bauman 2 3-4 7, Sydnie Gillett 5 5-8 15, Gracie Crowe 2 0-0 4. Totals 9 8-12 26.
LAKE FENTON TOTALS: 24 5-9 62.
Leslie 60, Perry 19
LESLIE — Perry fell to 1-3 overall with a 60-19 loss to Leslie Friday.
Sophie Knickerbocker and Grace O’Neill each scored four points for the Ramblers.
Leslie opened up a 24-3 lead after one quarter and led 36-10 at halftime.
PERRY SCORING: Sophie Knickerbocker 1 2-6 4, Grace O’Neill 1 1-2 4, Lexi VanAtta 0 2-2 2, Sydney Rose 0 0-1 0, Chloe Douglas 1 0-0 3, Abigail Cochrane 0 0-2 0, Bailey Cramer 1 0-0 2, Jaden Chamberlain 1 0-0 2, Lorraine Tharnish 1 0-2 2. Totals 6 3-15 19.
Goodrich 51, Owosso 42
GOODRICH — Owosso took a 12-9 lead into the second quarter, but couldn’t hang on in a 51-42 loss to Goodrich Friday.
The Martians rallied and took a 31-17 lead at halftime, which swelled to 41-23 entering the fourth.
Skotti Ball-Duley had 15 points and four steals for the Trojans. Peyton Spicer added 12 points and 11 rebounds.
“This was a game that showed the girls what they are capable of and where we need keep improving,” Owosso coach Jeremy Dwyer said.
OWOSSO SCORING: Skotti Ball-Duley 15 points, Peyton Spicer 11, Kenall Anderson 5, Gracie Gentlemen 4, Sawyer Ball-Duley 2, Lexi Hemker 2, Reese Thayer 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.