New Lothrop junior Delaney Gross, right, is congratulated by teammate Sara Dammann after Gross rapped a walk-off two-run, two-out single in the bottom of the seventh to lift the Hornets to a come-from-behind 6-5 victory over visiting Ovid-Elsie Monday. Gross was also the winning pitcher in the Hornets' 9-3 victory in the nightcap, pitching the first six innings and giving up three runs and five hits with six strikeouts and one walk.

 Argus-Press Photo/Jerome Murphy

NEW LOTHROP — New Lothrop’s softball team swept a doubleheader with Ovid-Elsie, 6-5, 9-3 Monday to rise to 20-8 overall and 8-4 in the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference.

In Game 1, the Hornets rallied from an early 4-1 deficit to beat the Marauders on Delaney Gross’ two-out, two-run walk-off single to center. New Lothrop overcame six errors in the win.

