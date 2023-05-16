NEW LOTHROP — New Lothrop’s softball team swept a doubleheader with Ovid-Elsie, 6-5, 9-3 Monday to rise to 20-8 overall and 8-4 in the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference.
In Game 1, the Hornets rallied from an early 4-1 deficit to beat the Marauders on Delaney Gross’ two-out, two-run walk-off single to center. New Lothrop overcame six errors in the win.
The Hornets trailed 5-4 entering the bottom of the seventh inning. Victoria Henige started the game-winning rally with a one-out single to the outfield. Then, Malory Heroux reached base before Ovid-Elsie pitcher Olivia Burt struck out the next Hornet batter, leaving New Lothrop down to its last out.
But Gross lined a sharp single up the middle to drive in the tying and winning run to give the Hornets the dramatic victory.
“I just knew I had to get the job done,” Gross said. “I’ve been struggling all year and I knew I had a job to do and that was just my one goal was to put the ball somewhere where the fielder’s weren’t and to hit in my teammates.”
Ovid-Elsie’s early offense came in the top of the first. It started when Ashland Particka was hit by a pitch, stole second and scored on Olivia Burt’s single.
The Marauders pushed across three more runs in the second when Mercedes Grieder was safe on an error, Olivia Coon singled and Particka parked a two-run homer. O-E scored once more in the sixth thanks to a Hornet error.
New Lothrop scored once in the first, once in the fourth and twice in the sixth on doubles by Bri Heroux and Sara Dammann before scoring two more runs in the seventh.
Brynne Birchmeier and Ashlyn Orr each had two hits for the Hornets.
Malory Heroux was the winning pitcher, going the distance. She permitted five runs on five hits with six strikeouts and one walk.
Burt pitched the entire way for the Marauders, coming up just one batter short of the win. She pitched 62/3 innings and gave up six runs on 10 hits. She struck out three and didn’t walk a batter.
O-E’s Maddisyn Miller — laced three hits in four at-bats for the Marauders — felt her team played well in Game 1, despite the loss.
“The first game we communicated really well and we all played as a team,” Miller said. “They (the Hornets) did what they needed to do. Olivia is pitching well for us and this was definitely one of her best games she’s pitched.”
In Game 2, New Lothrop committed just one error and Gross pitched the first six innings and gave up three runs on five hits. She did not permit a run until Miller clubbed a three-run homer for the Marauders in the sixth to bring O-E within 9-3.
Gross struck out six and walked one. Bri Heroux pitched the final inning and gave up no runs and no hits with one strikeout.
New Lothrop head coach Tom Birchmeier said that the Hornets looked like a different team in Game 2 chiefly because it did not make mistakes defensively.
“Two totally different teams,” Birchmeier said half-jokingly. “In that first came we came out with a lot of errors but we overcame them with some good at-bats later on in the game. And the second game we came out and played like we are capable of playing.”
Orr powered a two-run homer for the Hornets in the fourth and also doubled. Victoria Henige doubled twice and drove in three runs. Brynne Birchmeier laced a double and a single with two RBI and Malory Heroux had a two-run single in the first inning.
Kaitlyn Fry took the loss. She gave up 11 hits and struck out two and walked two.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.