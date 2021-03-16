BYRON — Chesaning’s boys basketball team rallied from a 10-point halftime hole to defeat Byron 57-41 Monday night.
Justin Frye of Byron nailed four 3-pointers in the first half to give the Eagles a 28-18 halftime lead over the MMAC frontrunners. However, the Indians rallied with a 14-2 third-quarter run and a 25-11 fourth-quarter finish.
Reese Greenfelder had 15 points, 15 rebounds, eight steals and two assists for the Indians (9-2, 6-0 in the MMAC). Brady Coon and Mason Struck each scored nine points, while Lucas Powell scored eight.
“We started off slow tonight, but really did a great job bouncing back in the second half,” Chesaning coach Matt Weigl said. “We have a quick turnaround, so we’re going to enjoy this one and then start getting ourselves prepared for tomorrow night (against Saginaw Arts & Sciences Academy).”
Ovid-Elsie is 4-0 in the MMAC and is scheduled to face Chesaning Friday, but the Marauders have been on a COVID-19 pause since last week and the game’s status is uncertain.
Frye finished with 17 points and five 3-pointers for Byron (0-15, 0-6 MMAC).
Chesaning scoring: Reese Greenfelder 15 points, Brady Coon 9 points, Mason Struck 9 points, Lucas Powell 8 points, Nate Ferry 5 points, Sam Princinsky 5 points, Jaylen Anderson 4 points, Nick Fowler 1 point, Tyler Sager 1 point.
Byron scoring: Justin Frye 17 points, James Miller 8 points, Jalen Branch 7 points, Caden Aldrich 4 points, Nathan Erdman 3 points, Caleb Joslin 2 points.
Durand 59, Montrose 47
DURAND — Gabe Lynn scored 25 points with four 3-pointers and Austin Kelley scored 18 points with four treys as Durand beat Montrose from long range, 59-47, Monday.
The Railroaders drained 11 3s in the contest to rise to 6-8 overall and 3-3 in the MMAC. Ben Nebo added eight points for Durand, which closed with an 18-8 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.
Montrose (2-7, 1-5 MMAC) was topped by Monte Missentzis, with 19 points, and Ty Sweet, with 15.
Durand scoring: Austin Kelley 5 4-4 18, Ben Nebo 3 0-0 8, Gabe Lynn 8 5-7 25, Trenton Boisclair 1 0-2 2, Isaac Hager 1 0-0 3, Dylan McDonald 1 1-2 3.
New Lothrop 62, Valley Lutheran 61
SAGINAW — New Lothrop edged Saginaw Valley Lutheran 62-61 Monday as Cannon Cromwell and Jordan Belmar each scored 13 points.
“This was our best overall game of the season,” said New Lothrop coach Brady Simons. “We had great balance tonight with Cannon Cromwell and Jordan Belmar leading the way.”
Drew Kohlmann and Jaden Curry each scored nine points for the Hornets (5-5).
Braxton Flood had 16 points for Valley Lutheran (2-12), which also got 15 points from Josh Samsell and 12 from Keeton Ringley.
New Lothrop scoring: Cannon Cromwell 6 1-2 13, Jordan Belmar 3 7-11 13, Drew Kohlmann 4 0-0 9, Jaden Curry 4 1-7 9, Jayden Galloup 3 0-0 8, Matt Kieffer 2 2-4 6, Trevor Eustace 2 0-1 4.
Stockbridge 58, Perry 39
PERRY — Perry fell to Stockbridge 58-39 Monday.
The loss lowered the Ramblers to 1-6 overall and 1-6 in the Greater Lansing Activities Conference.
Stockbridge improved to 7-7 and 7-3 in league play.
No other details were provided.
