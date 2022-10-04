CORUNNA — In a back-and-forth volleyball match with several changes of momentum, Owosso came up big in the final set against rival Corunna Monday.

Senior right-side hitter/setter Kendall Ihm was at her best in set five and the Trojans captured a 15-12 victory in the winner-take-all set thanks to a 7-2 start. Ihm finished with 21 kills — six in the final set — with 19 assists and three blocks as Owosso outlasted Corunna 25-22, 20-25, 25-22, 17-25, 15-12 — for a regular-season sweep of the Cavaliers.

