CORUNNA — In a back-and-forth volleyball match with several changes of momentum, Owosso came up big in the final set against rival Corunna Monday.
Senior right-side hitter/setter Kendall Ihm was at her best in set five and the Trojans captured a 15-12 victory in the winner-take-all set thanks to a 7-2 start. Ihm finished with 21 kills — six in the final set — with 19 assists and three blocks as Owosso outlasted Corunna 25-22, 20-25, 25-22, 17-25, 15-12 — for a regular-season sweep of the Cavaliers.
“It was definitely a tough match, but this team has got heart like I’ve never seen before,” Ihm said. “We don’t give up … We wanted it and we really dug in and fought.”
Owosso coach Stephen Fitzpatrick said that the Trojans were able to get the ball to Ihm consistently in the final set.
“We were not feeding the ball to Kendall and we were not getting her swings but once we kept feeding her, there weren’t able to stop her,” Fitzpatrick said. “That was the big difference. Once we got her the ball, she really just transformed the game for us.”
Owosso’s Reese Thayer added 26 assists and six aces, while teammate Brielle Sovis had 21 digs and Julianna Loomis had 16 digs. The Trojans improved to 4-2 in the Flint Metro League and 18-6-6 overall.
Sovis, a senior outside hitter, said that a regular season sweep over Corunna is quite an accomplishment.
“This has never happened to us before,” Sovis said. “So it’s really great that we could do this, especially in our last year here.”
Corunna senior Neele’ge’ Sims finished with 27 kills, five blocks and 11 digs. Teammate Gracie Crowe dealt nine aces with 12 digs. Sydnie Gillett had eight kills and Kate Steinacker had six blocks, while Kira Patrick had 30 assists. The Cavaliers, despite a very good performance, fell to 1-5 in the Flint Metro and 3-10-1 overall.
“It was a good match tonight and we were battling it out,” Corunna coach Brandiss Ward said. “Owosso is a good team and I give them credit. But we had some mental lapses of letting them back in the match and we also dug ourselves in a hole. We were down 0-4, 0-5 to start off the 15-point set. You can’t dig those holes.”
Ward said it was still a vast improvement from the first time the teams met this season — when Owosso defeated Corunna in four sets nearly a month ago.
“They’re kind of figuring out where we’re playing as a team right now,” Ward said. “But, all in all we’re definitely getting hitting better as a whole and we’re seeing people produce who maybe weren’t producing before — and being able to have Neele’ge’ carry us on her back too.”
Fitzpatrick said the serving of Thayer in the final set was another big key for the Trojans. Thayer served up five consecutive points to open the fifth set, finishing with six aces and 26 assists.
“(Thayer) was amazing and she’s been that way,” Fitzpatrick said. “She had six aces and we talked about it in the final set. We said she was not only going to start us off in the final set she was going to be the server on line to finish the game.”
With Thayer serving, Ihm had four kills to open set five and Owosso took a 5-0 lead before Sims ended the run with a kill. Owosso led 7-2, but Corunna slowly battled back and tied it at 9.
The Trojans took an 11-9 lead following kills by Jamie Maier and Peyton Spicer. Corunna tied the score at 12 with a kill by Sydnie Gillett.
Owosso got a sideout and then a kill by Rorie Babcock to take a 14-12 lead and won the next point when Corunna couldn’t make a return.
Fitzpatrick said Sims was also very tough for his team to stop. The occasional times Owosso was able to come up with a block on Sims proved to be big, however, he said. He added Babcock had a big block on the Corunna standout that proved huge.
“I can’t say enough about Rorie Babcock,” Fitzpatrick said. “Just be able to go up there and get after her. (Sims) had been swinging really well all night.”
Sims said it was a disappointing loss because the Cavaliers came so close — only to be denied in the final set.
“There’s a lot of emotions I’m feeling right now,” Sims said. “It was our second loss to Owosso this season and it’s definitely hard. I think we just had a rough start. As soon as we get a faster start, we’ll end up on top for sure. Our serve receive was much better, attacking, I think every aspect of our game was better. Once again, it wasn’t enough.”
Gillett said that Corunna showed much more energy than it had shown in previous games.
“I think that we improved our overall team play and our competitiveness,” Gillett said. “We came out with a lot more energy tonight I think.”
