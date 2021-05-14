CORUNNA — Thursday’s Owosso-Corunna baseball split produced 42 runs and 45 hits between the neighboring rivals as Owosso won the first game 15-5 in six innings and Corunna won the nightcap 13-9 in seven.
As one might expect, neither side was completely happy.
Setting the tone for Owosso in Game 1 was junior catcher Teddy Worthington, who batted 4-for-5 from the leadoff spot. Worthington had two RBIs for the Trojans (2-14 Flint Metro League).
“We haven’t had the best season, but we came in here confident,” Worthington said. “I knew that we had to hit the snot out of the ball. We just made plays and it was really good to get a win against our rivals.”
Owosso had 15 hits in Game 1. Peyton Fields, hitting No. 2 in the order, tagged two doubles and drove in five runs. Clean-up hitter Wyatt Leland had three hits, including a double, and drove in two runs. Ben Welz also rapped two hits and drove in two runs.
“It felt pretty good,” Leland said. “We got in the box and they hung that first pitch fastball. We just tried to sit on it.”
Owosso scored two runs in the first, then tacked on one in the third, two in the fourth, five in the fifth and five in the sixth. Corunna scored one in the first, two in the third and two in the fifth.
Owosso right-hander Hugh Doyle earned the win, tossing all six innings. He gave up five runs on seven hits, striking out four.
Owosso coach Kevin Moore said it may have been a day for hitting, but Doyle showed some quality pitching in Game 1.
“Hugh’s a sophomore and he’s still kind of finding his way and learning how to pitch a little bit,” Moore said. “But he’s gotten better as the season has progressed. And he’s only going to get better as he gets older.”
Added the coach, “We saw the ball well in the first game and we were hitting the ball hard.”
Scout Jones batted 3-for-3 in the opener for Corunna. He drove in four runs. Caleb Stahr smacked a triple and a single in three at-bats, while Porter Zeeman tripled and drew a pair of walks. Hunter McCorkle took the pitching loss, working the first five innings.
“Owosso came out swinging well,” Corunna coach Chuck Osika said. “They were a little more focused and they had a little more energy than we did and it showed. (Moore) always has his kids ready to play. These games are always interesting — the records don’t really matter — every time we play. It doesn’t matter if it’s a pre-district, district or regular season. They’re going to be good games.”
Corunna, which committed seven errors in Game 1, cleaned things up and made just one in the nightcap. Jones, who batted 2-for-3 in Game 2 to finish 5-for-6 for the day, doubled and drove in a run.
The senior catcher said the split was better than the alternative.
“I’m happy to come home with one of the wins but I definitely think we slacked off a little bit during the first game,” Jones said. “I feel it was our fielding — they were hitting the ball pretty well too. But we made some mistakes. Those are a part of every game. But this feels a lot better after the second game. We were hitting the ball a lot better in the second game than we were in the first. It’s all about the timing of the pitches and then just hitting the ball.”
Corunna (11-11, 3-11 Metro League) tagged 13 hits in the nightcap, with Gavin Darling powering a double and a single with four RBIs. Cole Mieske also hit a double and single, and Porter Zeeman had two hits and drove in two runs.
“I wish we got both (games),” Zeeman said. “But our fielding was a lot better in the second game. We beared down and we got a win.”
Collin Thompson pitched the first five innings for Corunna. He gave up six runs on seven hits with two strikeouts. Carson Socia worked the final two innings, surrendering three runs on three hits with three strikeouts.
Owosso got two hits apiece from Joey Wagner and Zachary Evon. Jay Tuttle and Fields each drove in two runs with one hit. Evon also drove in two runs. Owosso’s pitchers were Tuttle, Ben Welz and Evon.
“We played better,” Osika said.
