ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Senior’s position switch ignites offense for Byron soccer team

BYRON — Mason Stark, a Byron senior soccer player, has shown his ability to adapt no matter what position he plays.
Eagles head coach Greg Williams decided he needed to move Stark, normally a midfielder, up to the forward position to take advantage of his dynamic play-making abilities.
Stark, this week’s Argus-Press/Memorial Healthcare Athlete of the Week, responded with a remarkable week that included five goals and four assists in his last two games. His efforts have helped Byron improve to 4-4 overall and 2-0 in the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference.
Stark scored four goals during Tuesday’s 6-0 victory over Ovid-Elsie in the MMAC opener. He added one goal and four assists during an 8-0 mercy-rule victory over visiting Montrose Thursday.
Williams said he decided the week before that Stark would move to the forward position.
“I just moved him to forward two or three games ago,” Williams said. “In those games, he has six goals and five assists and tons of pressures. He was playing center back but I needed to put him up front. He’s too dynamic. Even if he’s not scoring, he’s drawing defenders and giving other people chances.”
Stark, a first-team all-MMAC player who was voted the league’s top player as a junior, finished his 11th-grade season with 14 goals and 12 assists, despite not playing striker.
The move to forward is nothing new to Stark, who played the role as a sophomore, netting 25 goals and eight assists.
Stark said other players have had to adjust to the change as well.
“We were experimenting with different line-ups,” Stark said. “And the only thing was, if I’m not in mid, who is going to be in mid? That was the only thing we had to figure out and I think we figured that out pretty well, so I’m playing forward.”
He said the switch to forward actually happened in the middle of Byron’s game against Midland Calvary Baptist, when he scored his first goal and had his first assist of the season.
“I think I was playing midfield up until the last 20 minutes,” Stark said.
Stark said his four-goal outburst vs. Ovid-Elsie was definitely a season highlight so far.
“Our midfield really stepped up and the moment they got the ball up in the midfield, they’d be somebody on them — pushing them and trying to get the ball,” Stark said. “And once they got the ball, our strategy was to just play a through ball opposite side and let the forwards run onto it. So that’s kind of what we did.”
Stark has helped the Eagles capture back-to-back MMAC championships. He said he hopes Byron can challenge for another crown, although he said that unbeaten Chesaning will be a formidable foe on the path of that goal. The Indians shared the league championship with Byron a year ago and continue to get better, he said.
“We only have 14 players but of those 14 people, we have lots of experience,” Stark said. “We just have a couple of spots with new players in them. We just have to train them up. If we can get our new players acclimated to the game and just keep what we’re doing, keep it going, and if we play a full game against Chesaning, I think we can beat them.”
Williams said that Stark is able to play all positions and is a two-year captain who makes all of the other players around him better.
“Mason is the complete package,” Williams said. “Mason plays all positions on the field and can strike with both his left or right foot. Mason is one of the most unselfish players. He always tries passing to the right spot regardless of what player is there. He sets the tone for our team and has the respect of the whole team.”
Stark has competed for many years in travel soccer, most recently with the Genesee Jaguars.
“I’ve played for the Jaguars for two years and for the club that was ahead of that, probably about seven years,” Stark said. “I’ve played travel since I was like 7.”
Stark also competed in track and field last season, mainly competing in the 400-meter dash.
Stark said his college and college major are still undecided. He maintains a grade point average of 3.993. He has served as a member of the Byron student council.
