STANTON — Owosso senior wrestlers Colton Blaha and Joey Devaras each compiled 5-0 records Saturday as the Trojans went 2-3 in dual meets at the Central Montcalm Tournament.
Owosso, coached by Ryan Clevenger, now stands 6-6 on the season.
The Trojans return to action Saturday at Mt. Pleasant.
