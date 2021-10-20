The final week of the high school football season is upon us and the playoff picture has become a little more clear.

Five area teams are holding down playoff spots, though there are a couple that are teetering on the edge. Durand and Corunna are near the 32-team cutoff in their respective divisions and both have tough matchups Friday.

The top 32 teams make the playoffs in Divisions 1-7, and the top 16 in the two eight-player divisions.

WEEK 9 MHSAA

PLAYOFF PICTURE

Legend

  • Projected cut line — An estimate of the playoff points that will be needed to make the field. The cut line is the average total points the bottom three playoff teams in each division gained over the previous four games; that average was then added to the current No. 32 team’s playoff points.
  • Max points with win — The most playoff points each area team can earn after a Week 9 victory. This assumes all the team’s previous opponents win their Week 9 games for maximum bonus points.
  • Max points with loss — The same scenario with a Week 9 loss taken into account.
  • Points floor — The least points each area team can end up with. This assumes a Week 9 loss and every previous team on the schedule losing in Week 9.
  • In or out? — My best guess to each area team’s chances.

Division 4

Top teams: 1. Chelsea (8-0) 65.986; 2. Hudsonville Unity Christian (8-0) 64.875; 3. Edwardsburg (8-0) 63.000

Last three in: 30. Niles (4-4) 42.125; 31. Fruitport (4-4) 41.750; 32. Romulus Summit North (6-2) 41.438

First three out: 33. Detroit Henry Ford (4-4) 40.143; 34. New Boston Huron (4-4) 39.750; 35. Wyoming Godwin Heights (4-3) 37.020

Projected cut line: 44.443

49. Owosso (2-6) 27.125

Last week: Lost 35-15 to Linden

Week 9 opponent: at D4-50. Adrian (2-6)

Max points with win: 34.55

Max points with loss: 30.110

Points floor: 25.914

In or out?: Out. Even with the six-win qualifier gone, there aren’t enough points left on the table for a two-or three-win Trojan team to make it. It’s going to take more than a 40.000 average in Division 4 to get in and Owosso can’t get close to that.

Division 5

Top teams: 1. Grand Rapids Catholic Central (8-0) 68.042; 2. Frankenmuth (8-0) 61.000; 3. Grand Rapids West Catholic (7-1) 60.750.

Last three in: 30. Carrollton (4-4) 32.125; 31. Parchment (5-3) 31.393; 32. Grant (3-5) 30.806

First three out: 33. Detroit Cody (4-4) 30.750; 34. Flint Hamady (5-3) 30.554; 35. Birch Run (3-5) 30.000

Projected cut line: 32.216

26. Corunna (4-4) 36.875

Last week: Lost 27-25 to Flint Kearsley

Week 9 opponent: D6-20. Ovid-Elsie (6-2)

Max points with win: 43.551

Max points with loss: 40.107

Points floor: 35.885

In or out?: Likely in. Head coach Steve Herrick would probably prefer Corunna eliminate the possibility of sweating it out at 4-5 and just beat the Marauders. Even if they don’t, the Cavs — currently a full six points above the 32nd spot — are a decent bet to survive the cut.

Division 6

Top teams: 1. Lansing Catholic (8-0) 61.750; 2. Reed City (7-1) 49.750; 3. Constantine (8-0) 48.393

Last three in: 30. Detroit Edison (5-3) 32.607; 31. Erie Mason (5-3) 31.00; 32. Adrian Madison (5-3) 30.500

First three out: 33. Morley Stanwood (5-3) 30.232; 34. Detroit Osborn (4-4) 29.750; 35. Hillsdale (3-5), 29.750

Projected cut line: 32.345

20. Ovid-Elsie (6-2) 37.589

Last week: Beat Byron 40-0

Week 9 opponent: at D5-26. Corunna (4-4)

Max points with win: 43.440

Max points with loss: 38.885

Points floor: 35.608

In or out?: In. It’s rare to for a team to drop 12-plus spots in one week — though it has happened. At this point, though, a lot of bad things would have to happen Friday for the Marauders to miss the postseason. O-E is aided by punching up at a Division 5 team for a couple extra bonus points, too.

29. Durand (5-3) 32.839

Last week: Lost 40-29 to Montrose

Week 9 opponent: vs. D7-14. Detroit Community (6-2)

Max points with win: 37.886

Max points with loss: 34.886

Points floor: 31.496

In or out?: In with a win; too close to call with a loss. If the D7 cut line is in the mid-30s instead of the low-30s, the Railroaders might have to sweat it out until all the results are in Friday night. They could, however, just make that irrelevant by beating Community.

42. Chesaning (4-4) 27.214

Last week: Lost 49-6 to New Lothrop

Week 9 opponent: at D5-30. Carrollton (4-4)

Max points with win: 33.663

Max points with loss: 29.441

Points floor: 26.386

In or out?: Probably out. The Indians’ three-game scoreless stretch from Sept. 17 to Oct. 1 dug a hole that appears to be a little too steep to get out of. There’s a very slim chance they can make it, but they’ll need to beat Carrollton and get a lot of help. My projected cut line is far from scientific, but keep in mind the max point total assumes all Chesaning’s previous opponents win, so it’s not likely the Indians gets all those bonus points.

Division 7

Top teams: 1. Jackson Lumen Christi (7-1) 57.875; 2. Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central (7-1) 52.250; 3. Traverse City St. Francis (7-1) 51.500

Last three in: 30. North Muskegon (3-5) 29.393; 31. Harrison (5-3); 32. St. Louis (5-3) 28.875

First three out: 33. Niles Brandywine (3-5) 27.875; 34. Laingsburg (5-3) 27.679; 35. Burton Bentley (4-4) 27.554.

Projected cut line: 30.062

10. New Lothrop (6-2) 38.714

Last week: Beat Chesaning 49-6

Week 9 opponent: vs. D5-2. Frankenmuth (8-0)

Max points with win: 45.663

Max points with loss: 41.664

Points floor: 38.386

In or out?: In. With three straight wins over Division 6 schools, the Hornets moved from the playoff bubble all the way to No. 10 in Division 7. Even a loss to unbeaten Frankenmuth wouldn’t hurt the Hornets’ situation too much, so expect a 22nd straight playoff bracket that includes New Lothrop.

34. Laingsburg (5-3) 27.679

Last week: Lost 34-21 to Breckenridge

Week 9 opponent: at D7-12. Montrose (6-2)

Max points with win: 32.844

Max points with loss: 29.511

Points floor: 26.927

In or out?: Too close to call, but it’s definitely a must-win for the Wolfpack. Laingsburg’s best-case scenario doesn’t produce a point total that makes it much above the projected cut line, which very well could end up a couple points higher. While the line is far from absolute, a loss here is likely a ticket straight to the offseason.

44. Perry (3-5) 22.000

Last week: Beat Walther Christian (Illinois) Academy 48-13

Week 9 opponent: at D7-54. Bath (2-6)

Max points with win: 26.550

Max points with loss: 23.217

Points floor: 20.553

In or out?: Out. Perry has won two straight, but even a third against a sub-.500 Bees team wouldn’t be enough to crack a Division 7 field that is likely going to require north of a 30.000 average to get in.

Division 8

Top teams: 1. Hudson (8-0) 48.250; 2. Ottawa Lake Whiteford (7-1) 42.958; 3. Addison (8-0) 41.875.

Last three in: 30. Bark River-Harris (5-3) 24.750; 31. Deatur (3-5) 23.458; 32. Allen Park Cabrini (4-4) 23.375.

First three out: 33. Saginaw Nouvel (3-5) 23.250; 34. Dansville (4-4) 22.679; 35. Riverview Gabriel Richard (2-5) 21.750

Projected cut line: 25.446

49. Byron (1-7) 15.643

Last week: Lost 40-0 to Ovid-Elsie

Week 9 opponent: vs. D8-4. Carson City-Crystal (7-1)

Max points with win: 22.274

Max points with loss: 19.829

Points floor: 16.551

In or out?: Out. There’s some two- and three-win teams currently hanging around 32nd, but it’s doubtful more than one sneaks in. On top of that, Byron has one of the toughest assignments in the area against Carson City-Crystal, which has the fourth-most points in the division.

8-Player Division 2

Top teams: 1. Au-Gres Sims (8-0) 34.750; 2. Marion (7-1) 34.732; 3. Portland St. Patrick (8-0) 34.5000

Last three in: 14. Peck (5-3) 25.5000; 15. Bay City All Saints (6-2) 25.500; 16. Hillman (5-3) 25.375.

First three out: 17. Gaylord St. Mary; 18. Bear Lake (5-3) 23.232; Athens (4-4) 22.732.

Projected cut line: 26.708

5. Morrice (8-0) 34.268

Last week: Beat Kingston 46-0

Week 9 opponent: vs. D1-4. Deckerville (8-0)

Max points with win: 38.581

Max points with loss: 36.178

Points floor: 33.429

In or out?: In. Morrice’s showdown with Deckerville (8-0) Friday will be more about seeding for both teams. Since eight-man teams don’t play anyone in bigger divisions, bonus points are where the separation comes from — and it’s not by much at the top. The top six teams in Division 2 are separated by less than a point. A victory over an eight-win team might just give the Orioles the nudge they need to get to the top of the standings — or at least close to it.

— Full playoff point standings available at mhsaa.com/sports/football/playoff-point-summary. All point totals calculated above were compiled with numbers provided by mhsaa.com.

