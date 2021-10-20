The final week of the high school football season is upon us and the playoff picture has become a little more clear.
Five area teams are holding down playoff spots, though there are a couple that are teetering on the edge. Durand and Corunna are near the 32-team cutoff in their respective divisions and both have tough matchups Friday.
The top 32 teams make the playoffs in Divisions 1-7, and the top 16 in the two eight-player divisions.
WEEK 9 MHSAA
PLAYOFF PICTURE
Legend
- Projected cut line — An estimate of the playoff points that will be needed to make the field. The cut line is the average total points the bottom three playoff teams in each division gained over the previous four games; that average was then added to the current No. 32 team’s playoff points.
- Max points with win — The most playoff points each area team can earn after a Week 9 victory. This assumes all the team’s previous opponents win their Week 9 games for maximum bonus points.
- Max points with loss — The same scenario with a Week 9 loss taken into account.
- Points floor — The least points each area team can end up with. This assumes a Week 9 loss and every previous team on the schedule losing in Week 9.
- In or out? — My best guess to each area team’s chances.
Division 4
Top teams: 1. Chelsea (8-0) 65.986; 2. Hudsonville Unity Christian (8-0) 64.875; 3. Edwardsburg (8-0) 63.000
Last three in: 30. Niles (4-4) 42.125; 31. Fruitport (4-4) 41.750; 32. Romulus Summit North (6-2) 41.438
First three out: 33. Detroit Henry Ford (4-4) 40.143; 34. New Boston Huron (4-4) 39.750; 35. Wyoming Godwin Heights (4-3) 37.020
Projected cut line: 44.443
49. Owosso (2-6) 27.125
Last week: Lost 35-15 to Linden
Week 9 opponent: at D4-50. Adrian (2-6)
Max points with win: 34.55
Max points with loss: 30.110
Points floor: 25.914
In or out?: Out. Even with the six-win qualifier gone, there aren’t enough points left on the table for a two-or three-win Trojan team to make it. It’s going to take more than a 40.000 average in Division 4 to get in and Owosso can’t get close to that.
Division 5
Top teams: 1. Grand Rapids Catholic Central (8-0) 68.042; 2. Frankenmuth (8-0) 61.000; 3. Grand Rapids West Catholic (7-1) 60.750.
Last three in: 30. Carrollton (4-4) 32.125; 31. Parchment (5-3) 31.393; 32. Grant (3-5) 30.806
First three out: 33. Detroit Cody (4-4) 30.750; 34. Flint Hamady (5-3) 30.554; 35. Birch Run (3-5) 30.000
Projected cut line: 32.216
26. Corunna (4-4) 36.875
Last week: Lost 27-25 to Flint Kearsley
Week 9 opponent: D6-20. Ovid-Elsie (6-2)
Max points with win: 43.551
Max points with loss: 40.107
Points floor: 35.885
In or out?: Likely in. Head coach Steve Herrick would probably prefer Corunna eliminate the possibility of sweating it out at 4-5 and just beat the Marauders. Even if they don’t, the Cavs — currently a full six points above the 32nd spot — are a decent bet to survive the cut.
Division 6
Top teams: 1. Lansing Catholic (8-0) 61.750; 2. Reed City (7-1) 49.750; 3. Constantine (8-0) 48.393
Last three in: 30. Detroit Edison (5-3) 32.607; 31. Erie Mason (5-3) 31.00; 32. Adrian Madison (5-3) 30.500
First three out: 33. Morley Stanwood (5-3) 30.232; 34. Detroit Osborn (4-4) 29.750; 35. Hillsdale (3-5), 29.750
Projected cut line: 32.345
20. Ovid-Elsie (6-2) 37.589
Last week: Beat Byron 40-0
Week 9 opponent: at D5-26. Corunna (4-4)
Max points with win: 43.440
Max points with loss: 38.885
Points floor: 35.608
In or out?: In. It’s rare to for a team to drop 12-plus spots in one week — though it has happened. At this point, though, a lot of bad things would have to happen Friday for the Marauders to miss the postseason. O-E is aided by punching up at a Division 5 team for a couple extra bonus points, too.
29. Durand (5-3) 32.839
Last week: Lost 40-29 to Montrose
Week 9 opponent: vs. D7-14. Detroit Community (6-2)
Max points with win: 37.886
Max points with loss: 34.886
Points floor: 31.496
In or out?: In with a win; too close to call with a loss. If the D7 cut line is in the mid-30s instead of the low-30s, the Railroaders might have to sweat it out until all the results are in Friday night. They could, however, just make that irrelevant by beating Community.
42. Chesaning (4-4) 27.214
Last week: Lost 49-6 to New Lothrop
Week 9 opponent: at D5-30. Carrollton (4-4)
Max points with win: 33.663
Max points with loss: 29.441
Points floor: 26.386
In or out?: Probably out. The Indians’ three-game scoreless stretch from Sept. 17 to Oct. 1 dug a hole that appears to be a little too steep to get out of. There’s a very slim chance they can make it, but they’ll need to beat Carrollton and get a lot of help. My projected cut line is far from scientific, but keep in mind the max point total assumes all Chesaning’s previous opponents win, so it’s not likely the Indians gets all those bonus points.
Division 7
Top teams: 1. Jackson Lumen Christi (7-1) 57.875; 2. Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central (7-1) 52.250; 3. Traverse City St. Francis (7-1) 51.500
Last three in: 30. North Muskegon (3-5) 29.393; 31. Harrison (5-3); 32. St. Louis (5-3) 28.875
First three out: 33. Niles Brandywine (3-5) 27.875; 34. Laingsburg (5-3) 27.679; 35. Burton Bentley (4-4) 27.554.
Projected cut line: 30.062
10. New Lothrop (6-2) 38.714
Last week: Beat Chesaning 49-6
Week 9 opponent: vs. D5-2. Frankenmuth (8-0)
Max points with win: 45.663
Max points with loss: 41.664
Points floor: 38.386
In or out?: In. With three straight wins over Division 6 schools, the Hornets moved from the playoff bubble all the way to No. 10 in Division 7. Even a loss to unbeaten Frankenmuth wouldn’t hurt the Hornets’ situation too much, so expect a 22nd straight playoff bracket that includes New Lothrop.
34. Laingsburg (5-3) 27.679
Last week: Lost 34-21 to Breckenridge
Week 9 opponent: at D7-12. Montrose (6-2)
Max points with win: 32.844
Max points with loss: 29.511
Points floor: 26.927
In or out?: Too close to call, but it’s definitely a must-win for the Wolfpack. Laingsburg’s best-case scenario doesn’t produce a point total that makes it much above the projected cut line, which very well could end up a couple points higher. While the line is far from absolute, a loss here is likely a ticket straight to the offseason.
44. Perry (3-5) 22.000
Last week: Beat Walther Christian (Illinois) Academy 48-13
Week 9 opponent: at D7-54. Bath (2-6)
Max points with win: 26.550
Max points with loss: 23.217
Points floor: 20.553
In or out?: Out. Perry has won two straight, but even a third against a sub-.500 Bees team wouldn’t be enough to crack a Division 7 field that is likely going to require north of a 30.000 average to get in.
Division 8
Top teams: 1. Hudson (8-0) 48.250; 2. Ottawa Lake Whiteford (7-1) 42.958; 3. Addison (8-0) 41.875.
Last three in: 30. Bark River-Harris (5-3) 24.750; 31. Deatur (3-5) 23.458; 32. Allen Park Cabrini (4-4) 23.375.
First three out: 33. Saginaw Nouvel (3-5) 23.250; 34. Dansville (4-4) 22.679; 35. Riverview Gabriel Richard (2-5) 21.750
Projected cut line: 25.446
49. Byron (1-7) 15.643
Last week: Lost 40-0 to Ovid-Elsie
Week 9 opponent: vs. D8-4. Carson City-Crystal (7-1)
Max points with win: 22.274
Max points with loss: 19.829
Points floor: 16.551
In or out?: Out. There’s some two- and three-win teams currently hanging around 32nd, but it’s doubtful more than one sneaks in. On top of that, Byron has one of the toughest assignments in the area against Carson City-Crystal, which has the fourth-most points in the division.
8-Player Division 2
Top teams: 1. Au-Gres Sims (8-0) 34.750; 2. Marion (7-1) 34.732; 3. Portland St. Patrick (8-0) 34.5000
Last three in: 14. Peck (5-3) 25.5000; 15. Bay City All Saints (6-2) 25.500; 16. Hillman (5-3) 25.375.
First three out: 17. Gaylord St. Mary; 18. Bear Lake (5-3) 23.232; Athens (4-4) 22.732.
Projected cut line: 26.708
5. Morrice (8-0) 34.268
Last week: Beat Kingston 46-0
Week 9 opponent: vs. D1-4. Deckerville (8-0)
Max points with win: 38.581
Max points with loss: 36.178
Points floor: 33.429
In or out?: In. Morrice’s showdown with Deckerville (8-0) Friday will be more about seeding for both teams. Since eight-man teams don’t play anyone in bigger divisions, bonus points are where the separation comes from — and it’s not by much at the top. The top six teams in Division 2 are separated by less than a point. A victory over an eight-win team might just give the Orioles the nudge they need to get to the top of the standings — or at least close to it.
— Full playoff point standings available at mhsaa.com/sports/football/playoff-point-summary. All point totals calculated above were compiled with numbers provided by mhsaa.com.
