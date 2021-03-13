NEW LOTHROP — After a tough loss to state-ranked Byron the night before, New Lothrop’s girls basketball team vented its frustrations on Chesaning Friday.
Senior guard Brooke Wenzlick scored 22 points and senior forward Makayla Lienau added 14 points as the Hornets handed the Indians their first league loss, 47-33.
Wenzlick, the future Trine University player, scored 16 in the first half as New Lothrop built a 28-16 lead. She scored 12 points during an 18-9 scoring spree in the first quarter, including two 3-pointers in the early minutes.
“After last night’s loss to Byron, we were pretty fired up,” Wenzlick said. “We knew we had things to improve on and we cleaned up on all of those things and we came out ready to go.”
Wenzlick passed Emily Severn (1,093) for fifth on the school’s all-time scoring list. She now has 1,112 career points and is 15th all-time in the Shiawassee County area.
New Lothrop, which rose to 7-3 overall and 4-2 in the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference, combined Wenzlick’s scoring outburst with Lienau’s strong inside game. Most of Lienau’s baskets came on drives to the basket.
“We all came ready to play today,” Lienau said. “We all could have hanged our heads about our Byron loss, but we didn’t. Although we won’t win the league now, this is still a step in the right direction.”
New Lothrop coach Jim Perry said Wenzlick and Lienau complemented each other extremely well.
“That’s the senior captains coming up big in a big moment,” Perry said. “They kind of feed off each other and the other girls follow their lead too. They got us going and they were aggressive.”
Chesaning, led by senior Meghan Florian’s seven points and senior Karissa Ferry’s six, fell to 7-2 overall and 3-1 in the MMAC. The Indians have dropped two of three after starting 6-0.
Chesaning coach Ryan Ferry said his team struggled from the opening second.
“(The Hornets) were definitely hitting on all cylinders and we were hitting on none,” Ferry said. “It all comes down to execution. It’s been a glowing issue that we’ve had. Offensively we didn’t execute and defensively we were executing. Coach Perry did a great job preparing his team.”
New Lothrop took the lead for good on Wenzlick’s 3-pointer that made it 6-4 with 4:30 left in the first quarter. The Hornets would score the next 12 points with Wenzlick scoring on two free throw attem0ts, a fastbreak layup and a reverse layup. Marissa Rombach’s basket made it 18-5 New Lothrop.
Chesaning closed the deficit to nine as the first quarter ended, but New Lothrop, getting four points each from Lienau and Wenzlick, took a 12-point lead into the halftime break and built the lead to 40-20 entering the fourth.
“We did a great job of taking care of the basketball — we only had eight turnovers,” Perry said. “That was good, we haven’t done that all year. Just we were patient on offense and we got the look we wanted to get.”
Chesaning closed with a 13-7 scoring advantage in the fourth quarter but it was too little, too late.
“It was a good bounce back from yesterday — that was a tough one,” Perry said. “We played them (Byron’s Eagles) very tough the first half yesterday. The girls had to come back today with no practice and get out there against Chesaning — they’re scrappy and well-coached.”
New Lothrop scoring: Lilly Bruff 0 2-2 2, Amya Brown 1 0-0 2, Emily Gross 1 0-0 3, Marissa Rombach 2 1-1 5, Makayla Lienau 7 0-0 14, Brooke Wenzlick 7 5-6 22.
Chesaning scoring: Meghan Florian 2 3-6 7, Lilly Skaryd 2 0-0 5, Preslee Slankard 0 1-2 1, Kylie Morse 0 1-2 1, Kennedy McAlpine 1 0-1 2, Ava Deveraux 0 1-2 1, Allison Oakes 2 1-2 5, Avery Butcher 1 2-3 4, Karissa Ferry 3 0-0 6, Alexia Mugute 0 1-2 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.