CORUNNA — Some of the top high school players in the state will descend on Corunna High School gymnasium today for the Cavalier Super Scrimmage.
Corunna will play three scrimmages with the first being at 2:30 p.m. vs. Traverse City West, the second set for 4 p.m. vs. Unionville Sebewaing and the third set for 6:15 p.m. vs. Potterville.
Among the top high school players in the state set to appear include Jaiden Aikens of Farmington High School. Aikens has a Michigan State offer. Also Ethan Dunn, a 6-10 sophomore from East Lansing, will be showcased along with Brodie Parker, a point guard from Troy High School.
All told 16 teams will participate in the Cavalier Super Scrimmage, said Corunna boys varsity basketball coach Rocky Buscemi, who said it all begins at 10 a.m. and will run through the evening.
“We’ll have between five and 10 Division 1 prospects and teams will be playing 16-minute halves with a running clock,” Buscemi said.
Two courts of action will be going on simultaneously.
