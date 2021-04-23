CORUNNA — Corunna’s No. 1 singles player Lily Kadlec prevailed 5-7, 6-4, 6-2 but it proved to be the lone highlight for the Cavaliers during a 7-1 loss to Flushing Thursday.
The Cavaliers other singles players, Ava Champion, Mia Finley and Abby Plementosh all lost despite pushing their opponents to three sets.
Chesaning 8, Caro 0
CARO — Chesaning defeated Caro 8-0, with Meghan Florian improving to 6-1 at No. 1 singles.
Chesaning is now 3-1 on the year. No additional information was available.
Swartz Creek 6, Owosso 2
SWARTZ CREEK — Ellie Feldpausch stayed unbeaten for Owosso but the Trojans lost a 6-2 outcome to Swartz Creek Thursday.
Feldpausch improved her third singles record to 4-0 with a 7-5, 6-0 win over Madison Dominick.
Evelyn Johnson of Owosso won at No. 4 singles, dispatching Claudi Bobrowski 6-3, 6-1.
