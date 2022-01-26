DURAND — Lily Bruff scored 11 points with six rebounds and three steals to lift New Lothrop past Durand 44-34 Tuesday in girls basketball action.
The Hornets (7-3, 6-1 Mid-Michigan Activities Conference) also got 10 points from Alexis Miller. Durand, getting 12 points and four 3-pointers from Jade Garske, fell to 9-4 overall and 6-3 in league play.
“Durand just wouldn’t go away in this one,” New Lothrop coach Jim Perry said. “Every time we went on a run they answered with some big outside shots. I think they hit seven 3-pointers and it was mostly their role players hitting them. Izzy Heslip and our team defense did a great job of limiting Jordyn Lawrence (of Durand) as she is a very nice player. We held her to five points.”
New Lothrop led 15-10 at halftime and 34-23 after three quarters.
“It was a 10-point game in the fourth and we cut it to 3,” Durand coach Dave Inman said. “I’m proud of how they kept clawing back in the game.”
NEW LOTHROP SCORING: Lily Bruff 3 4-4 11, Ava Muron 1 0-0 3, Marissa Rombach 3 0-0 7, Izzy Heslip 2 1-2 7, Ashlyn Orr 3 0-3 6, Alexis Miller 5 0-0 10. Totals 17 5-9 44.
DURAND SCORING: Becca Gilbert 1 0-0 2, Sydney Leydig 2 0-0 6, Jordyn Lawrence 1 2-4 5, Izzy Konesny 2 3-7 7, Jade Garske 4 0-0 12, Mackenzi Aslin 1 0-0 2. Totals 9 5-11 34.
Owosso 59, Holly 26
HOLLY — Skotti Ball-Duley scored 25 points with seven steals and seven rebounds and Owosso kept Holly winless, 59-26 Tuesday.
Kendall Anderson had 12 assists and six rebounds and joined Gracie Gentleman with nine points. Gentleman had four assists while Lexi Hemker and Reese Thayer each scored seven points. Thayer added seven steals.
Owosso improved to 4-6 overall and snapped a four-game losing streak. Holly fell to 0-9.
OWOSSO SCORING: Skotti Ball-Duley 25 points, Kendall Anderson 9, Gracie Gentleman 9, Lexi Hemker 7, Reese Thayer 7, Lily Usher 2.
Corunna 67, Kearsley 37
FLINT — Ellie Toney and Sydnie Gillett combined for 50 points and the Corunna girls improved to 7-4 overall by defeating Flint Kearsley 67-37 Tuesday.
Toney scored 29 points with 12 rebounds, five steals and five assists, while Gillett had 21 points with five rebounds and five steals. Corunna also got 10 points from Jenna Bauman.
The Cavaliers have won six straight and are 6-1 overall since Toney returned from ACL surgery Dec. 29. Toney (1,127 career points) moved past Megan Birchmeier (1,111) for third on the school’s all-time scoring list.
Kearsley fell to 1-10.
CORUNNA SCORING: Kira Patrick 1 1-2 3, Jenna Bauman 2 6-8 10, Ellie Toney 11 6-6 29, Sydnie Gillett 8 3-3 21, Jorja Napier 2 0-1 4. Totals 24 16-22 67.
Morrice 59, Bendle 46
BURTON — Aubrey Rogers had 23 points, 14 rebounds, eight steals and two assists as Morrice defeated Burton Bendle 59-46, Tuesday.
Makenzie Doerner had 12 points and seven rebounds for the Orioles (7-4). Albri Larner had 10 points and four steals. Abi Beem added seven points and three assists.
Bendle fell to 1-7 despite Tiana Mills’ 20 points.
MORRICE SCORING: Lily Nowak 1 0-0 2, Makenzie Doerner 5 1-1 12, Kaylee McGowan 1 0-0 2, Abi Beem 3 0-0 7, Albri Larner 3 4-4 10, Savannah Miles 0 1-2 1, Mallory Munro 1 0-0 2, Aubrey Rogers 7 8-9 23. Totals 21 14-20 59.
Laingsburg 41, Fulton 12
MIDDLETON — Ellie Baynes had 13 points and 13 rebounds and Julia Starr also scored a career-best 13 points to lead Laingsburg past Middleton Fulton 41-12 Tuesday.
Baynes added four steals. Teammate Lorna Strieff had six points, eight rebounds and four steals.
Laingsburg (4-5, 2-4 Central Michigan Athletic Confrence) won for the second time in three games.
Fulton slipped to 1-9 and 0-8 in league play.
LAINGSBURG SCORING: Lorna Strieff 3 0-0 6, Grace Borgman 1 0-0 2, Brenna Highfield 0 1-2 1, Bella Strieff 2 0-0 4, Ella Merrell 1 0-1 2, Julia Starr 4 2-4 13, Ellie Baynes 3 7-9 13. Totals 14 10-16 41.
Leslie 57, Perry 30
PERRY — Abigail Cochrane and Bailey Cramer each scored eight points, but Perry still fell to Leslie 57-30 Tuesday.
Grace O’Neill scored six points for the Ramblers (2-11, 1-6 GLAC). Sophie Knickerbocker added five.
The Ramblers have dropped three straight. Leslie improved to 8-1 and 4-0 in the GLAC.
PERRY SCORING: Sophie Knickerbocker 2 1-3 5, Grace O’Neill 2 0-0 6, Abigail Cochrane 3 2-2 8, Bailey Cramer 3 2-2 8, Lorraine Tharnish 1 1-2 3.
Montrose 42, Byron 35
BYRON — Reese Forgie scored 12 points with 12 rebounds, but Byron fell to Montrose Tuesday.
The Rams held 22-12 fourth-quarter scoring advantage to finish off the Eagles (2-9, 1-6 MMAC). Jordan Huhn scored 11 points with seven rebounds for Byron.
Montrose improved to 6-4 overall and 3-4 in league play.
BYRON SCORING: Joey Seigle 1 0-0 2, Ashley Nixon 1 1-2 3, Mya Foster 2 2-2 6, Reese Forgie 3 6-13 12, Haylee Schott 0 1-2 1, Jordan Huhn 4 1-4 11. Totals 11 11-23 35.
