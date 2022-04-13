OWOSSO — Macy Irelan pitched a pair of two-hit shutouts Tuesday and Owosso’s softball squad swept Holt 5-0, 5-0. Irelan struck out a total of 29 batters with no walks on the day.
Irelan fanned 17 in the seven-inning first game. She came back and struck out 12 in the seven-inning nightcap.
Jamie Maier, Irelan and Emily Pumford each had two hits in the first game for the Trojans (4-0).
Maier, Irelan, Sydney Somers and Pumford all had two hits in the nightcap. Somers and Pumford each had two RBIs.
Laingsburg sweeps Corunna
LAINGSBURG — Laingsburg opened its season by sweeping Corunna, 11-1 and 16-0, Tuesday.
Kailey Cataline pitched a three-hitter in the first game for the Wolfpack. Cataline struck out two and walked none in the five-inning game.
Ashley Bila batted 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs for Laingsburg. Madison Wagner batted 3-for-3 with two RBIs. Hailey Bila, who will play at Michigan State next season, batted 2-for-4 with a triple and two RBIs.
Maddie Shuster batted 2-for-2 for Corunna with a double and an RBI. Jenna Bauman and Carly Pavka also hit safely.
Addy Henry took the loss. She worked 4 2/3 innings with four strikeouts and one walk.
In Game 2, Laingsburg’s Addyson Buchin was the winning pitcher. She worked four innings and struck out eight with two walks. She gave up two hits.
Ashley Bila batted 3-for-4 with two RBIs. Haley Konieczny, Ellie Baynes and Haley Bila had two hits each. Konieczny hit two doubles.
Kira Patrick and Kelly Sims each hit safely for the Cavaliers.
Henry took the loss. She gave up 13 hits with two walks and two strikeouts.
Perry splits with Olivet
PERRY — Perry split with Olivet, winning the first game 12-9 but losing the nightcap, 10-4, Tuesday.
Sara Austin captured the win in the circle in Game 1. Austin worked all seven innings and gave up nine runs on eight hits. She struck out eight and walked three.
Ella Kloeckner had a triple and a single with three RBIs. Jenna O’Bryant had two hits and two RBIs.
In Game 2, Madison Ralston took the loss. She worked two innings and gave up seven runs and six hits. She struck out three and walked one.
Jackie Mattison had two hits for Perry.
