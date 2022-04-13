Owosso, MI (48867)

Today

Heavy thunderstorms this evening, then windy overnight with occasional showers. Low 39F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Heavy thunderstorms this evening, then windy overnight with occasional showers. Low 39F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%.