Morrice junior Aubrey Rogers, left, battles for possession of the ball with Flint International Academy's Ayami Rodriguez, right, Tuesday at Morrice. Rogers scored 32 points and teammate Makenzie Doerner added 30 points as the Orioles streaked to an 80-17 victory to improve to 7-2 overall and 3-1 in the Genesee Area Conference Blue Division.

 Argus-Press Photo/Jerome Murphy

MORRICE — Junior Aubrey Rogers and senior Makenzie Doerner scored 32 and 30 points respectively, as the Morrice girls basketball team stormed past Flint International Academy, 80-17, Tuesday.

The Phoenix defense had no answer for the Oriole standouts, as Morrice scored the game’s first 19 points and led 31-6 after the first quarter.

