MORRICE — Junior Aubrey Rogers and senior Makenzie Doerner scored 32 and 30 points respectively, as the Morrice girls basketball team stormed past Flint International Academy, 80-17, Tuesday.
The Phoenix defense had no answer for the Oriole standouts, as Morrice scored the game’s first 19 points and led 31-6 after the first quarter.
Rogers finished with a points/steals double-double, tallying 10 swipes. She also logged seven assists and four rebounds.
Rogers scored 18 points in the first quarter, going 8-for-9 from the free throw line. She had 25 points by halftime.
Doerner scored 22 of her points in the first half with four 3-pointers in that span. The senior, besides scoring a career-high, also contributed five rebounds and three assists.
Morrice led 59-12 by halftime and played with a running clock in the second half.
Lily Nowak scored seven points with six steals and four assists for Morrice while McKenzie Beem added six points and Alexa Rose scored four points with three steals. The O’s finished with 24 steals all together.
“I thought we did a really nice job of keeping the intensity up — even in the second half when we were already up by so much,” Rogers said after the game. “Defense is our main thing and we tried to push the ball up the floor as best we could and keep the pace going as much as we could.”
Doerner said the Orioles were coming off a sluggish performance the previous start — although it was a victory, 47-27 Friday at Burton Atherton.
“We were definitely coming off a rough game and we knew we needed to step it up this game,” Doerner said. “We needed to work on our man-to-man defense and coach said this was the game to do it.”
She said there was a lot to build on from this game.
“We played with a lot more hustle, a lot more shots were falling and we had a lot more teamwork, I would say,” Doerner said.
Morrice coach Doug Doerner said his team switched things up on defense and it seemed to pay off.
“We normally play a little bit of a zone trap defense and tonight we matched up right out of the gate tonight,” the coach said. “We wanted to try and add that to our game — play a little more man-to-man defense. It was good to have this game. Coming out of the break, we struggled a little bit Friday night, shooting the ball and our energy level was down.”
IAF (0-5, 0-3 GAC Blue) was led by Kamari Williams’ eight points.
MORRICE SCORING: Lily Nowak 3 0-0 7, Makenzie Doerner 12 2-4 30, Kaylee McGowan 0 1-2 1, Alexa Rose 2 0-2 4, McKenzie Beem 3 0-0 6, Aubrey Rogers 11 10-12 32. Totals 31 13-22 80
