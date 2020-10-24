DURAND — It was a tale of two halves for Durand Friday against Montrose.
After muffing the opening kickoff, the Railroaders struggled to gain momentum in front of the home crowd, surrendering five straight touchdowns to fall behind 32-0 midway through the third quarter.
Not willing to go quietly, Durand’s Brock Holek and Tyler Purdy combined for three touchdowns in the second half, but the effort was too little, too late for the Railroaders, as Montrose held on 39-24 and finished second in the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference.
“If we would’ve strung four quarters together like we did in the second half, totally different ballgame,” Durand head coach Rick Winbigler said following the loss. “We had a fumble on the 1-yard line, we missed a catch in the end zone, we left what we feel were 16 points out on the field. We’re a good football team, we can play with anybody and we expect to play deep in the playoffs.”
Holek led the Railroaders (4-2, 4-2 MMAC) offensively with 183 total yards and two touchdowns. Purdy added 115 rushing yards and a touchdown to cap the scoring for Durand.
Montrose (5-1, 5-1 MMAC) brought the intensity early, converting a fumble recovery on the opening kickoff into points as quarterback Bobby Skinner used his legs to find the end zone, staking a 6-0 lead for the Rams with 9:06 remaining in the first quarter.
Skinner followed that up with two additional rushing touchdowns on the Rams’ next two possessions, and connected with wide receiver Johnny Mahl for a 40-yard touchdown midway through the second quarter to extend the lead to 26-0.
Durand threatened late in the first half as quarterback Trenton Boisclair found Daniel Sprague for a 15-yard completion inside the Montrose 30-yard line with 45 seconds left, but an ensuing pass to the end zone was intercepted by Rams defensive back Chase Perrin, keeping the deficit 26-0 for the Railroaders heading into the locker room.
Montrose continued its offensive onslaught on the opening drive of the second half as Skinner found wide receiver Owen Emmendorfer for a 10-yard touchdown. The Railroaders quickly responded with points of their own as Boisclair found Holek down the right sideline for a 38-yard touchdown.
Tyler Purdy’s two-point conversion closed the gap to 32-8 with 6 minutes left in the third. After forcing a punt on the Rams’ ensuing possession, Durand drove the ball to the Montrose 1-yard line. A costly fumble, however, kept points off the board.
Sparked by a defensive stop, Holek took a handoff from Boisclair 76 yards to paydirt. Gabe Lynn’s two-point conversion cut Durand’s deficit in half to 32-16 with just over four minutes left in the third.
Montrose answered with a touchdown of its own on the next possession, which was followed up by a 7-yard touchdown run from Purdy. Boisclair’s two-point conversion made it 39-24, but the Railroaders would come no closer.
Purdy said the Railroaders’ slow start proved to be the difference Friday.
“Honestly all year we’ve been a second half team. We really just need to turn around and be a four quarter team, that’s really what it comes down to,” Purdy said. “I think we can be one of the best teams in our bracket in the playoffs if we can be a four quarter team. We just need to bring that intensity in the first half.”
