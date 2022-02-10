OWOSSO — Owosso improved to 4-1 with Wednesday’s 115-42 victory over visiting Holly.
The Trojans received first-place finishes from Alex Binger, in both the 200-yard freestyle and 100 free; Blake Binger, in both the 50 free and 500 free; and Liam Livingston in the 100 backstroke.
Owosso also won the 200 free relay with Alex Binger, Peyton Dwyer, Blake Binger and Tyler Sheldon; and the 400 free relay with Simon Erfourth, Joe Kulhanek, Blake Binger and Alex Binger.
