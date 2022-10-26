EAST LANSING — For the third-straight year, those looking to purchase tickets to MHSAA football playoff games will be unable to do so at the gate.
The only approved sales avenue is through the online portal at gofan.co (no “m”). This cashless ticketing method was adopted as a health measure at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, but has remained in place even as those concerns have subsided. There are no plans to return to previous methods of sale, said MHSAA spokesperson Geoff Kimmerly.
“It’s just a much more efficient process,” Kimmerly said, noting that funneling all transactions through one portal helps the organization track ticket sales more easily and removes any hurdles associated with taking in cash at hundreds of sites across the state.
Kimmerly acknowledged that there remain “some people who don’t like to do things digitally,” but maintained that those needing assistance have plenty of avenues to get it, including calling the MHSAA offices at (517) 332-5046 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
