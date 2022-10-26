EAST LANSING — For the third-straight year, those looking to purchase tickets to MHSAA football playoff games will be unable to do so at the gate.

The only approved sales avenue is through the online portal at gofan.co (no “m”). This cashless ticketing method was adopted as a health measure at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, but has remained in place even as those concerns have subsided. There are no plans to return to previous methods of sale, said MHSAA spokesperson Geoff Kimmerly.

