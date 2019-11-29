Corunna grad Blake Watson and the Saint Leo University cross country team wrapped up their season Saturday at the NCAA Division II Cross Country National Championships.
Watson, a senior transfer from Lansing Community College, finished 165th on the 10K course, clocking in at 32 minutes, 12.3 seconds.
Saint Leo finished 30th of 34 teams.
WRESTLING
Cole Hersch (New Lothrop) and Dylan Briggs (Corunna), Olivet College — Hersch won all three of his matches Saturday as Olivet went 3-1 at the Olivet College duals. The former state champion won by technical fall, major decision and a 4:09 pin. Briggs wrestled in all four matches and went 3-1, winning three times by major decision.
Megan Vondrasek, Adrian College (Owosso) — Vondrasek erased a 7-6 deficit with a late takedown in her 155-pound match Nov. 21 against Tiffin, pulling out an 8-7 victory and helping the Bulldogs to a 25-21 win.
Sayer Robinson, Muskegon CC (Durand) — Robinson went 2-2 at Olivet, winning by a 2:39 pinfall and forfeit.
Ethan Orweller, Cleary University (Perry) — Orweller lost both his matches Sunday at the Lake Erie College Storm Open.
FOOTBALL
Tony Annese, Ferris State head coach (Corunna) — Ferris will host Central Missouri at 1 p.m. Saturday in the second round of the NCAA Division II playoffs. The unbeaten Bulldogs had a first-round bye. Central Missouri beat Indianapolis 37-27 last week to advance.
Aidan Harrison, Missouri (New Lothrop) — Harrison was listed as a participant in Saturday’s 24-20 loss to Tennessee.
Gabe Luce, Wisconsin Lutheran College (Chesaning) — WLC’s season ended in a Nov. 16 loss to Concordia (Wisconsin). Luce finished his sophomore year with 20 catches for 433 yards and two scores. He also returned seven punts for 62 yards.
VOLLEYBALL
Meredith Norris, Michigan State (Corunna) — Norris had seven kills and seven digs in MSU’s five-set loss to rival Michigan Nov. 20. She had five kills and four digs in Sunday’s loss to Indiana.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Beau LePage, Aquinas College (Durand) — LePage had eight points, one rebound and one assist Tuesday in a 77-73 loss to Saginaw Valley State.
Logan Daniher, Lawrence Tech (Perry) — Daniher had one rebound in five minutes of action during Tuesday’s 70-55 loss to Indiana Tech.
Greg Mitchell, Hope College men’s coach (Laingsburg) — Hope improved to 3-0 Saturday with an 82-64 win over Anderson (Indiana).
Mitchel Skym, Lansing CC (Corunna) — Skym had one rebound in LCC’s 71-66 win Nov. 20 against St. Clair County Community College.
Matthew Mignault, U-M Dearborn (New Lothrop) — Mignault had three points and eight rebounds Saturday in a 62-61 victory over Rochester College. He had six points in a 52-37 win Nov. 20 over Aquinas.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Madison Birchmeier, Concordia-Ann Arbor (Corunna) — Birchmeier started and had five points, three assists, two steals and two rebounds Saturday in a 75-56 loss to Lawrence Tech. She started again Tuesday in a 61-53 win over Michigan-Dearborn and was held scoreless, but had three rebounds, two assists and two steals.
Cierra Cole, Northwood University (Durand) — Cole had two points and two rebounds Saturday in a 94-83 win over Ursuline. She had four points and a rebound in 10 minutes Wednesday as the Timberwolves lost 84-62 to Cedarville.
Leah Clough, Jackson College (Corunna) — Clough had four points and two rebounds in the Jets’ 78-73 win Saturday against Delta College.
Georgia Hill (Laingsburg), Lansing CC — Hill played three minutes and grabbed one rebound Nov. 20 in 57-50 win over St. Clair.
BOWLING
Thomas Trecha, Adrian College (Owosso) — Trecha rolled a 660 series, with a high game of 236, to finish 42nd overall at Saturday’s Toledo Classic.
